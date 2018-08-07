Subscribe for 33¢ / day

1337 Stage

Aug. 7 - Pop Rocks; Two Way Crossing

Aug. 8-9 - Some Sh**ty Cover Band

Aug. 10 - Indigenous

7th Street, Downtown Rapid City

Aug. 9 - Crash Wagon

Beaver Bar

Aug. 7-8 - Black Heart Saints

Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 7 - Aaron Lewis; Hunks the Show; The Marshal Tucker Band

* The Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s, incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound. The band reached the height of its commercial success by the end of the decade, with hits that include “Can’t You See,” “Heard It In A Love Song,” and “Fire On The Mountain.” – 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 - Eric Church

* Since the release of his debut album in 2006, Eric Church has sold more than five million albums. Two of his albums hit no. 1. Named the Academy of Country Music 2017 Merle Haggard Spirit Award winner, Church’s hit tunes include “Springsteen,” “Talladega,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Like a Wrecking Ball.” – 10:30 p.m., $75 one-day pass

Aug. 9 - Kid Rock; Lita Ford

* Kid Rock once mixed hard-charging rock ‘n’ roll with cocky rhymes, but since his 2010 “Born Free” album he’s drifted solidly into Southern rock and country. His hits include “Picture,” “All Summer Long,” “I Am the Bullgod,” “Lonely Road of Faith,” and “Jackson, Mississippi.” – 10:30 p.m., $75 one-day pass

Aug. 10 - John Kay & Steppenwolf; Yelawolf

Aug. 11 – Chevelle; Queensryche

* Queensrÿche burst onto the music scene in 1982 and quickly began performing before sold-out audiences. With its first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the ground breaking 1986 release of “Rage For Order,” Queensrÿche earned a reputation as one of the ‘80s most creative bands. – 8:30 p.m., $50 one-day pass

Crow Peak Brewing, Co

Aug. 9 - Outlaw Friday Nights

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Aug. 7-10 - Tim Laroche

Aug. 7 - New North

Aug. 8 - Wild Earp

Aug. 11 - Local Band

Deadwood

Aug. 11 - Lead Mountain Nights

Firehouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 10 - Elle Carpenter

Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 7 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Aug. 8 - Molly Hatchet; Steel Panther; ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Aug. 9 – Jackyl; Aug. 9 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Aug. 10 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Aug. 11 - Tech N9ne; ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Rapid City hip hop artist Brandis B. Knudsen of Dakota South Records will open for Tech N9ne. Knudsen won Best Hip Hop Video at the L.A. Music Video Awards in March for the Native American Music Awards Single of the Year, "Come and Get Your Love," featuring a sample of the 1974 Top 5 Billboard 100 single by Redbone. Knudsen will be joined by Bud Holly, whose debut EP, "Scientifically Dope" was released in April. Holly is currently recording the album "Make Music Art Again."

Glencoe Camp Resort

Aug. 7 - Moonshine Bandits; Snake Oil

Aug. 8 - Jasmine Caine; Moonshine Bandits; Snake Oil

Iron Horse Saloon

Aug. 7 - David Allen Coe; Hairball; Wheeler Walker Jr.; 10 Years; Chris Hawkey; The Lacs; Uncle Kracker

* With it over-the-top production, Hairball sends audiences on a fist-pumping nostalgic tour of big-time arena bands like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Prince and Aerosmith. – 10:30 p.m., free

Aug. 8 - David Allen Coe, Dirty Sexy Riot, Hairball, Wheeler Walker Jr.; Faster Pussycat; Starset

Aug. 9 - Dirty Sexy Riot; Hairball; Tim Montana; David Allen Coe; Dorothy; Wayland

Aug. 10 – Hairball; Tim Montana; CKY; Insane Clown Posse; Jelly Roll

Aug. 11 – Hairball; Tim Montana; Gina and the Eastern Block; In This Moment; Little Miss Nasty; Texas Hippie Coalition

Loud American Roadhouse

Aug. 7-8 - 32 Below; Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band; Dirty Word; DJ Club Music; Judd Hoos; Tripwire

Aug. 9 - Brandon Jones; DJ Club Music; Judd Hoos; Pop Rocks; Ric Todd; Tripwire

Aug. 10-11 - Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band; Dirty Word; DJ Club Music; Eskimo Brothers; Judd Hoos; Ric Todd

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Aug. 7-10 - Barnyard Stompers

Rally Point Stage

Aug. 7 - Kenneth Brian Band; Two Way Crossing

Aug. 8 - 35th & Taylor; Kenneth Brian Band

Aug. 9 - 35th & Taylor; Two Way Crossing

Aug. 11 - Indigenous

Rapid City

Aug. 8 - Helluva Night

Rush No More RV Resort & Campground

Aug. 8 - Rush No More Jam Session

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Aug. 7 - Cole Allen; Earthmother; Jagertown; Jasmine Cain

Aug. 8 - Cole Allen; Earthmother; Rolling Thunder

Aug. 9 - Harley & the V-Twins; Rolling Thunder;

Aug. 10 - Harley & the V-Twins

Spearfish

Aug. 10 - Them Vibes

The Knuckle Brewing Co.

Aug. 7-11 - Dueling Pianos

The Knuckle Saloon

Aug. 7 - Harley & the V-Twins; Jack Daniels; The Rude Band

Aug. 8 - Garage Boys; Harley & the V-Twins; Jack Daniels; Jade Monkey; Saving Abel

* Saving Abel is an American Southern Rock Band with a Tennessippi sound. Its first single, “Addicted,” reached No. 1 on several charts and follow-up singles “18 Days” and “Drowning” helped the band’s debut self-titled album sell more than 750,000 copies. Its sophomore album, “Miss America,” also saw chart-topping hits like “Sex is Good” and “Stupid Girl.” – 7 p.m., free

Aug. 9 - Jasmine Cain; Garage Boys; Jack Daniels; Jade Monkey; Saving Abel

Aug. 10 - Jasmine Cain; Garage Boys; Jack Daniels; Shoot to Thrill

Aug. 11 - Jack Daniels; Jasmine Cain; Shoot to Thrill, Shuffle

