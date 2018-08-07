1337 Stage
Aug. 7 - Pop Rocks; Two Way Crossing
Aug. 8-9 - Some Sh**ty Cover Band
Aug. 10 - Indigenous
7th Street, Downtown Rapid City
Aug. 9 - Crash Wagon
Beaver Bar
Aug. 7-8 - Black Heart Saints
Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 7 - Aaron Lewis; Hunks the Show; The Marshal Tucker Band
* The Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s, incorporating blues, country and jazz into an eclectic sound. The band reached the height of its commercial success by the end of the decade, with hits that include “Can’t You See,” “Heard It In A Love Song,” and “Fire On The Mountain.” – 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 - Eric Church
* Since the release of his debut album in 2006, Eric Church has sold more than five million albums. Two of his albums hit no. 1. Named the Academy of Country Music 2017 Merle Haggard Spirit Award winner, Church’s hit tunes include “Springsteen,” “Talladega,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Like a Wrecking Ball.” – 10:30 p.m., $75 one-day pass
Aug. 9 - Kid Rock; Lita Ford
* Kid Rock once mixed hard-charging rock ‘n’ roll with cocky rhymes, but since his 2010 “Born Free” album he’s drifted solidly into Southern rock and country. His hits include “Picture,” “All Summer Long,” “I Am the Bullgod,” “Lonely Road of Faith,” and “Jackson, Mississippi.” – 10:30 p.m., $75 one-day pass
Aug. 10 - John Kay & Steppenwolf; Yelawolf
Aug. 11 – Chevelle; Queensryche
* Queensrÿche burst onto the music scene in 1982 and quickly began performing before sold-out audiences. With its first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the ground breaking 1986 release of “Rage For Order,” Queensrÿche earned a reputation as one of the ‘80s most creative bands. – 8:30 p.m., $50 one-day pass
Crow Peak Brewing, Co
Aug. 9 - Outlaw Friday Nights
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Aug. 7-10 - Tim Laroche
Aug. 7 - New North
Aug. 8 - Wild Earp
Aug. 11 - Local Band
Deadwood
Aug. 11 - Lead Mountain Nights
Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 10 - Elle Carpenter
Full Throttle Saloon
Aug. 7 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Aug. 8 - Molly Hatchet; Steel Panther; ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Aug. 9 – Jackyl; Aug. 9 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Aug. 10 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Aug. 11 - Tech N9ne; ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Rapid City hip hop artist Brandis B. Knudsen of Dakota South Records will open for Tech N9ne. Knudsen won Best Hip Hop Video at the L.A. Music Video Awards in March for the Native American Music Awards Single of the Year, "Come and Get Your Love," featuring a sample of the 1974 Top 5 Billboard 100 single by Redbone. Knudsen will be joined by Bud Holly, whose debut EP, "Scientifically Dope" was released in April. Holly is currently recording the album "Make Music Art Again."
Glencoe Camp Resort
Aug. 7 - Moonshine Bandits; Snake Oil
Aug. 8 - Jasmine Caine; Moonshine Bandits; Snake Oil
Iron Horse Saloon
Aug. 7 - David Allen Coe; Hairball; Wheeler Walker Jr.; 10 Years; Chris Hawkey; The Lacs; Uncle Kracker
* With it over-the-top production, Hairball sends audiences on a fist-pumping nostalgic tour of big-time arena bands like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Prince and Aerosmith. – 10:30 p.m., free
Aug. 8 - David Allen Coe, Dirty Sexy Riot, Hairball, Wheeler Walker Jr.; Faster Pussycat; Starset
Aug. 9 - Dirty Sexy Riot; Hairball; Tim Montana; David Allen Coe; Dorothy; Wayland
Aug. 10 – Hairball; Tim Montana; CKY; Insane Clown Posse; Jelly Roll
Aug. 11 – Hairball; Tim Montana; Gina and the Eastern Block; In This Moment; Little Miss Nasty; Texas Hippie Coalition
Loud American Roadhouse
Aug. 7-8 - 32 Below; Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band; Dirty Word; DJ Club Music; Judd Hoos; Tripwire
Aug. 9 - Brandon Jones; DJ Club Music; Judd Hoos; Pop Rocks; Ric Todd; Tripwire
Aug. 10-11 - Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band; Dirty Word; DJ Club Music; Eskimo Brothers; Judd Hoos; Ric Todd
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Aug. 7-10 - Barnyard Stompers
Rally Point Stage
Aug. 7 - Kenneth Brian Band; Two Way Crossing
Aug. 8 - 35th & Taylor; Kenneth Brian Band
Aug. 9 - 35th & Taylor; Two Way Crossing
Aug. 11 - Indigenous
Rapid City
Aug. 8 - Helluva Night
Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Aug. 8 - Rush No More Jam Session
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Aug. 7 - Cole Allen; Earthmother; Jagertown; Jasmine Cain
Aug. 8 - Cole Allen; Earthmother; Rolling Thunder
Aug. 9 - Harley & the V-Twins; Rolling Thunder;
Aug. 10 - Harley & the V-Twins
Spearfish
Aug. 10 - Them Vibes
The Knuckle Brewing Co.
Aug. 7-11 - Dueling Pianos
The Knuckle Saloon
Aug. 7 - Harley & the V-Twins; Jack Daniels; The Rude Band
Aug. 8 - Garage Boys; Harley & the V-Twins; Jack Daniels; Jade Monkey; Saving Abel
* Saving Abel is an American Southern Rock Band with a Tennessippi sound. Its first single, “Addicted,” reached No. 1 on several charts and follow-up singles “18 Days” and “Drowning” helped the band’s debut self-titled album sell more than 750,000 copies. Its sophomore album, “Miss America,” also saw chart-topping hits like “Sex is Good” and “Stupid Girl.” – 7 p.m., free
Aug. 9 - Jasmine Cain; Garage Boys; Jack Daniels; Jade Monkey; Saving Abel
Aug. 10 - Jasmine Cain; Garage Boys; Jack Daniels; Shoot to Thrill
Aug. 11 - Jack Daniels; Jasmine Cain; Shoot to Thrill, Shuffle