Rapid City Public Library has something for everyone this summer. Our space-themed Summer Reading program is in full swing and includes an array of exhibits, author talks, hands-on learning activities, films and live music to enhance your reading experience.
Visit our historic Stratobowl photo exhibit from May 31 through July 25. The Stratobowl was home to a series of balloon launches in the 1930s co-founded by the National Geographic Society and the Army Air Corps. View artifacts from the Explorer II launch in our library landing.
Book discussion leader and South Dakota Humanities Council Scholar, Molly Barari discusses this year’s One Book South Dakota selection, “Neither Wolf nor Dog” by Kent Nerburn from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6. Then, meet author Kent Nerburn from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 9. Nerburn challenges readers to re-examine their thoughts on race relations, cultural acceptance and other ideas crucial to co-existence. Both events are supported by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Magician Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady deliver astonishing tricks, thrilling stories and action-packed, adventure-filled illusion for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon June 7.
Iditarod Sled Dog, Noggin, and three-time veteran Iditarod musher Karen Land tell stories from the Iditarod Trail from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8. Meet Noggin and see the sled used to make the trek from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska. Land is a writer and wilderness advocate. Her stories are entertaining and open to all, children and adults.
Kids Yoga & Story Time is back for the summer from
9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 10 and June 17. Children gain physical strength through yoga, boosting confidence and providing building blocks for their future. Kids Yoga is for age six to twelve.
Our Summer Movie Nights series returns with “The Upside” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 14. Starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, the film is based on the real-life memoirs of disabled French aristocrat, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and his life auxiliary Abdel Sellou. This film is rated PG-13.
Filmmaker Peter Jackson creates a moving depiction of World War I through restored original archival footage in his documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old.” The film screens during Donuts & Documentaries from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. June 16 providing a brisk, absorbing and moving experience. “They Shall Not Grow Old” is rated R for disturbing war images.
Get ready for exciting science demonstrations and interactive, hands-on fun during our Absolute Science Show from 11 a.m. to noon June 19. Inventive experiments motivate attendees to learn more and leave amazed.
Finally, New England singer/songwriter Paul Cataldo brings his distinct brand of wilderness-inspired Americana to the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 25. Cataldo developed his Appalachian mountain sound while living in Asheville, North Carolina.
Explore new ideas and follow new interests this summer. Find what you desire at Rapid City Public Library in June.