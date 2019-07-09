The peak of our summer is in full swing. Rapid City Public Library provides the ultimate calendar of feel-good films, interactive music experiences, a historical landmark celebration and high-energy, maximum good times this weekend and beyond.
Summer fall-in-love movies are great, but this month’s Summer Movie Night, “Ocean’s 8,” is not a boy meets girl film. Rather, the girl assembles a team of uniquely skilled women to pull off the heist of the century. Enjoy this engaging summer diversion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. July 12.
Immerse your child in classical music during an interactive live performance from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 17 at our North location in General Beadle Elementary. Featured musicians from the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills provide a children’s family concert for all ages.
Nurture your child’s natural musicality during Music & Movement from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 20. Move to space-themed songs and dream what life could be like on Mars. Children develop their social skills and creativity when they sing and move in time.
This July marks 50 years since humankind took a giant leap into the future and landed Apollo 11 on the Moon. Experience the era that gave us Tang and carrot Jell-O salad when we party like it’s 1969 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 20. Dress up in your most retro-stylish duds and travel back in time with music and fun. Experience the actual lunar landing on the big screen in our recreated 1969 viewing room. Astronaut Neil Armstrong planted the first human foot on another world with more than half a billion people watching on television. Plant your own footprint in our moon kinetic sand box and find out if you have the right stuff during our NASA Training Stations. Era-appropriate crafts during the event include pop artist Andy Warhol soup-can banks and glow-in-the-dark lava lamps. Finally, munch on hot dogs and Tang while listening to the infectiously catchy melodies of the 1960s.
Our space adventures continue on the big screen during our Sunday Afternoon at the Movies showing of “Apollo 13” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 21. The film is based on the true story of the ill-fated 13th Apollo mission bound for the Moon.
Clarinet Quartattitude, the Quartet with Attitude performs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 21. The quartet performs classical, jazz and pop arrangements, repertoire standards and music from the '40s and '50s.
Ordinary bubbles go to the realm of extreme during Big Bang Bubbles from 11 a.m. to noon July 23. Get ready for an unbubblievable experience during this high-energy show that incorporates audience participation.
Finally, award-winning musician Michael Franti’s documentary, “Stay Human” shows from 1 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. July 28. The film provides a simple but essential message that the only way to challenge cynicism is through hope and humanity.
There are good vibes all around in July at Rapid City Public Library. Come catch some. We’ll see you there.