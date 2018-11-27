It’s the holiday shopping season again, which for many of us means being overwhelmed by the large number of new products available to buy.
If you want to make sure that you’ve picked the best-quality gift for your friends and family, you’re going to need to do a little research. Where do you turn for advice on products or services?
Relying on customer reviews on Amazon can be hit or miss. Other review sites are full of advertisements and can be difficult to navigate so it can be beneficial to have access to a not-for-profit, unbiased review source.
Did you know you can access Consumer Reports through Rapid City Public Library? You probably know Consumer Reports from its publication of a monthly magazine and its annual Buying Guide. What you might not know is that it has a great website full of ratings, recommendations and buying advice. Consumer Reports buys and tests thousands of products, including appliances, home products, electronics and vehicles. There are also ratings for health products and services. Everything is rigorously tested or researched and the results are available to you by accessing the link through our website and entering your library-card number.
My favorite thing about Consumer Reports is the Buying Guides. Recently, I’ve been researching Bluetooth speakers so that I can listen to my favorite podcasts in any room in my house. ConsumerReports.org makes it easy to explore products like electronics. All you have to do is enter what you’re searching for at the top of the page and you’ll be sent to a landing page with an overview of the topic as well as links to ratings, recommendations and a Buying Guide.
Reading through the Wireless and Bluetooth Speaker Buying Guide, I was able to find pros and cons for each type of speaker, and now I know that the speaker I really want uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. At the bottom of the column on combined speakers, I found a link to the ratings page. I found sliders on the left side that allowed me to adjust my search to include the maximum I want to pay for a speaker. I could then compare up to three speakers, so that I could see them side by side and choose the model that was right for me.
If you’d like to know more about ConsumerReports.org, contact the library. Access is available on any computer at both locations of the library, or from home with your library card. Want one-on-one help with any of our online resources? We also offer a service called Book a Librarian. You can request a 30-minute appointment with one of our librarians from the Services section on our website or by emailing us at ask@rcplib.org.
So don’t wait until after the holiday season — get started with ConsumerReports.org today. Find it at www.rapidcitylibrary.org > Research > Browse Research and Database Resources > Consumer Reports.