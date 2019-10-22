“An Appetite for Murder” by Lucy Burdette
Have you ever had a well-meaning, scatterbrained friend who sometimes had the worst luck? That’s Hayley Snow in the first book of the “Key West Food Critic” series. Hayley is an incredibly endearing character to follow as she arrives in Florida and careens through the sights, smells and tastes of Key West. Unfortunately for Hayley, misfortune besets her almost immediately when she discovers her new boss is Kristen Faulkner — the woman she caught in bed with her boyfriend. Things go from bad to worse when Kristen is murdered and the cops want to pin Kristen's murder on Hayley. “An Appetite for Murder” is the perfect fun, cozy mystery to curl up with during this cool autumn season.