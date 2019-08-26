“How to Read Nancy: The Elements of Comics in Three Easy Panels,” by Paul Karasik and Mark New Garden
The comic strip “Nancy” underwent a resurgence last year under new writer Olivia James. A must-read for burgeoning storytellers, “How to Read Nancy” looks further back, serving as a history of the strip and its creator Ernie Bushmiller. What at first seems like a joke gone on too long quickly becomes an entertaining masterclass in crafting a comic. The bulk of the book is an intensive, almost absurdist study of a single comic strip, covering everything from the use of identifiable characters to why three water drops, not four, are the proper amount from a spigot.