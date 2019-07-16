"The Expert System’s Brother" by Adrian Tchaikovsky
The planet Handry lives on is fraught with both danger and beauty. Survival is dependent on remaining with your village and following the advice of the Ghosts. On this world, Ghosts are strange spirits that take over humans’ bodies, giving them knowledge and direction. When an accident causes the Ghosts and the very planet to turn against Handry, will he be able to solve the mysteries of his world in time? An excellently plotted sci-fi novella, “The Expert System’s Brother” will get you thinking about what it means to be part of a society, and how the actions of one individual can transform a world.