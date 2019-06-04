Bestselling, award-winning author Kristin Hannah showcases how she has achieved acclaim for her writing in her latest novel, “The Great Alone.” Set after the Vietnam War, this novel explores the family dynamic when Ernt Allbright, a former POW, returns home from war. Ernt’s wife, Cora, is willing to do anything for her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Leni. Moving to the unknown frontier of Alaska seems like a grand adventure for the family until winter brings with it bitter cold and darkness. Is moving to Alaska the answer to their prayers? Can this family pull together to survive?
