“Thrawn: Alliances” by Timothy Zahn
In the continuation of his first book in the series, Zahn starts this adventure almost immediately after the conclusion of “Thrawn.” The emperor has assigned Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn to investigate a disturbance in the Force in the far reaches of the galaxy. What neither of the two uneasy allies realize is that they’re being sent to a planet where they met many years ago during the Clone Wars — when Vader was still Anakin Skywalker. Filled with suspense, history, and climatic battle scenes, “Alliances” is a worthy addition to the new Star Wars canon and a great read on a powerful and brilliant character known to few.