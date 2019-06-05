The top two finishers in two city council wards are proceeding to a runoff election on June 25 that will bring at least one new face to Rapid City's governing body.
Candidates needed to earn 50 percent of the popular vote, plus one, to secure a seat. But with a four-way race in Ward 3 and a three-way race in Ward 4, no candidate in either contest exceeded that threshold.
Having earned 43 percent of the vote in Ward 3, attorney Gregory Strommen is now set to compete for the seat of Councilman Steve Laurenti — who did not seek re-election — against college professor Jeffrey Bailie, who earned 21 percent.
Two candidates are set to meet in a runoff in Ward 4 as well. City Council President Amanda Scott, who earned 31 percent of the vote, will run against Millstone Restaurant Manager Lance Lehmann, who received 39 percent of the vote.
Ward 4 triggering a second election came as no surprise to Scott, but the three-term councilwoman said she did not expect Lehmann to get more votes than Tim Johnson, the second candidate vying for her seat. Johnson, owner of the local Howard Johnson Inn, garnered 365 votes on Tuesday night.
“Initially, I thought (Johnson) would be in the runoff because he had really strong advertising,” Scott said by telephone on Wednesday.
Upon review, Scott said her similarities to Johnson as a candidate may have split the vote. Still, she said she was heartened by feedback she received from her constituents after Tuesday's election and feels confident in her ability to retain her seat.
Scott said she is looking at raising funds for another round of outreach that will include further advertising. Similarly, Lehmann said Wednesday he will be knocking on doors to speak with potential voters ahead of the runoff election.
Lehmann has previously said he chose to run for the city council to lend a working-class perspective.
“I just think it’s time for a change in Rapid City," he said Wednesday.
Despite having competed in city's most contested election, Strommen said Wednesday that he had been feeling positive about his odds of making it into a runoff. Two other candidates, Stephanie Savoy and Brittany Richman, were knocked out of the race on Tuesday night.
“Everyone was a good candidate and they all ran good races,” he added.
Strommen, who was appointed to the state Gaming Commission by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2018, said he hopes turnout will be strong for the June 25 election considering how few voters traveled to the polls on Tuesday. Only 8,523 ballots were cast that night out of a pool of 44,680 registered voters.
Strommen, who has raised more money for the municipal election than any other candidate for city council, said he plans to sustain his campaign's momentum.
With a four-way race all but guaranteed to result in a runoff, Bailie, who works remotely for Purdue University as a professor of education, said he was thrilled to still be in the race on Wednesday and that he sees his visibility in his Ward 3 as helping him later this month. He pointed to involvement with civic organizations such as the Rotary Club and Jaycees as proof of his community involvement.
Over the next several weeks, Bailie said he will be emphasizing door-to-door visits in his bid to rally voters.
“I’m not a particular fan of yard signs. They tend to proliferate at this time of year like dandelions and mosquitoes," he said.
Polls will open in Wards 3 and 4 at 7 a.m. on June 25 for the runoff election and close at 7 p.m. Early voting for the race will begin on June 17.