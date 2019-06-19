The Rushmore Music Festival's Faculty Concert Series has gotten bigger as it's gotten older.
This year, for its fifth anniversary, the event will expand to three weekends for the concerts starting Saturday, July 6, after traditionally being two weekends.
The move for the Concert Series benefits both its fans and the Summer Academy students from around the country who will be learning during that time frame.
“It provides both our students to have an extra week to really polish their playing and make that much more progress while they're here. It also allows us to present one more week of concerts for the local community,” said Brett Walfish, the Festival's co-founder and executive director.
The Concert Series will run Saturdays and Sundays, July 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21 in Rapid City and Spearfish, with the Student Showcase planned for Friday, July 19, in Spearfish. Katie Smirnova, co-founder and artistic director for the Festival, said 11 artists will be part of the event, with eight performing in the Faculty Series. Grammy Award winner Hector Del Curto, who won his honor for 2017's best Latin jazz album, will be a guest artist.
This year, the students will get some additional training to aid the total performance. The Academy will have 20 students ages 11 to 17, from states ranging from Tennessee to Florida to California, Smirnova said.
By adding a week to the proceedings, more programming was needed, so the co-founders reached out to Black Hills Community Theatre Artistic Director Zach Curtis in order for the students to get training in presentation of the piece outside of the actual playing.
“One of the things that is true for all performance arts, whether you're an actor or a public speaker or a singer or a dancer or a musician, is that you have this one thing that you're really good at but if you don't have other things that you're at least aware of or how to do, then that's not a well-rounded performer,” Curtis said.
You have free articles remaining.
The students will also present smaller performances in various locations, such as a senior living facility, a day care, and in front of Leone's Creamery in Spearfish, Smirnova said. Those types of events are done in gradually increasing formality leading up to the Showcase, she said, and the students are encouraged to improvise during them.
For the Faculty Series, “Sonata in Time” will be performed at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Black Hills State University's Meier Hall in Spearfish. It will highlight an eclectic selection of "Sonata" music from the Baroque period to the Romantic period.
“Colors//Textures” is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the First Presbyterian Church and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Meier Hall. This concert will include a variety of concert tango repertoire by Del Curto.
“Czech Tales” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the First Presbyterian Church and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Meier Hall. This performance will include cello-centric selections of 19th and 20th century chamber music by Czech composers.
Tickets are available at the Music Festival's website and at the door for $50 for the three weekends of faculty concerts; individual weekend tickets are $20 each for adults and $5 apiece for children and students with ID.
The “Rising Stars” Student Showcase and Competition is planned for 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Meier Hall. Admission is free.
For more information, go to rushmoremusicfestival.org.