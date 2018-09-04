South Dakota School of Mines and Technology's Hardrocker Activity Programming, Now! and concert committee “135 Entertainment” will host Neon Trees and Lost Kings Sept. 8 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The concert kicks off the school’s “Rocker Days” homecoming week festivities, which take place through Sept. 15.
Mines has hosted homecoming activities since 1912, when the first “M-Day” celebration took place with the construction of the “M” on M-Hill. Since then, the school has worked hard to continue traditions that originated from the first homecoming. Student Activities and Leadership Center Director Cory Headley thinks getting students involved in campus activities like homecoming gives them the best chance for success.
“We talk often about what it means to be a Hardrocker on our campus, and a part of that is making sure that they’re having a great experience while they’re here as well and getting involved and engaged in student life. Homecoming is just another piece of that,” he said.
He believes it's about the experiences that students have while attending the school. While Mines strives to give students the best opportunity for higher education and has a high placement rate for students in the job market, Headley emphasizes getting involved in student organizations to help them unwind when they’re not in the classroom.
“As we look at what the campus engagement looks like, we’re always continuously looking to improve that, and this concert is just one of the ways that we are doing so,” he said.
Many of Mines’ homecoming activities are staked in tradition. Some of the most popular homecoming activities are a picnic, hill climb, a coronation and bonfire, and the football game.
Since the same activities happen every year, the Student Activities and Leadership Center looked at last year’s campus happenings and decided to try something different. They surveyed the students, got artist feedback, and started looking for a date that coincided with this year’s homecoming week. After doing research on popular bands in the genre students were looking for, the organization worked with a music agency to find a band that fit their schedule and budget. The agency gave them a list of artists who were available and the committee chose Neon Trees.
The Utah-based rock band first started playing under the name Neon Trees in late 2005. Their first EP, “Becoming Different People,” was released in 2006. The band got their big break when The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. saw them perform at a small club in Las Vegas and invited them to open for his band for a string of dates on their 2008 North American tour. The band signed to major label Mercury Records later that year.
Their first single, "Animal", climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart in 2010. The band went on to have continued success with the release of their single "Everybody Talks" in 2011. The song made it to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making this song their highest charting single to date as well as their first Top 10 hit. Their songs have been featured on the TV show Glee, in several movies, and appear as a playable track in the game Guitar Hero Live.
The concert is open to the public and tickets are available through the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office by calling 1-800-GOT-MINE, visiting gotmine.com, the Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec Office, and at the Silverado Franklin. Mines students can purchase reduced tickets for $30 for the general admission pit and reserved lower level, or $20 for the upper level. Tickets for the general public are $50 for the general admission pit and reserved lower level ,and $40 for the upper level.
“We tried as much as possible to keep tickets reasonable for our students,” Headley said.
He added that if the show goes well, and enough tickets are sold, the organization is open to the idea of making the concert part of its annual homecoming festivities.
For more information on the show or other Mines homecoming activities, contact the Student Activities and Leadership Center at salc@sdsmt.edu or by phone at 605-394-2336.