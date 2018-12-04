Scrooge of Deadwood
Comedy, murder and food come together for this mystery dinner-theater event. Audience members who correctly guess the murderer will be eligible to win a bottle of Black Hills wine. Performances will take place Dec. 7-8 and 14-15 at the Comfort Inn, with dinner catered by Cheyenne Crossing to start at 5:30 p.m. each night. Marv Barry will provide music during the dinner, and a cash bar will be available. Cost to attend is $50 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by going to deadwood1876theater.com.
Law & Order Fairy Tale Unit
Characters from fairy tales and nursery rhymes take on the roles of police and attorneys in the spirit of the long-running crime TV show in this stage production. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for military and seniors ages 62 and up, and $16 for students. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to bhct.org.
Black Hills Showcase Chorus Christmas Show
Women’s barbershop-quartet music gets the spotlight at this event, which will be highlighted by a performance from acclaimed Denver-area group Déjà Vu. The show starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 S. 44th St. in Rapid City. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, with kids younger than 5 admitted free. To purchase tickets, go to bhshowcase.com or buy them at the door.
A Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market
Artisans from all over will have their vintage works — advertised as “shabby, chippy, rusty” on the event’s website — for sale. The event, now in its sixth year, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Event Center Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Early birds can shop from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the event. Admission is $5 per person, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Concessions will be available. Go to kountryjunkin.com for more information or to purchase early bird tickets.
Sawyer Brown in concert
The legendary country band — with more than 50 charted singles on its resume — brings its holiday show to the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Tickets range from $29 to $49 and are available by going to ticketmaster.com or calling 877-907-GRAND. Get more information at deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188.
An Elf Christmas Party
Live like Buddy the Elf for a night at the Firehouse Wine Cellars, with stations inspired by scenes from the holiday film “Elf.” Food with beer and wine pairings will be available, and The Lonely Rangers will provide music. Wearing ugly Christmas sweaters is encouraged. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at firehousewinecellars.com.