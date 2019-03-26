A Birthday Celebration: The Music of Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach’s 334th birthday will be honored by the Bach Society of the Black Hills with a free concert at 2 p.m. March 31 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 520 Cathedral Drive in Rapid City. The program is scheduled to feature Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Trio Sonata for Two Flutes, Air on the G string, and two arias by G.F. Handel, according to visitrapidcity.com. Call 712-223-4821 or email ellen@bachsbh.org for more information.
Breaking Benjamin
This rock band brings a strong resume to the Black Hills: four albums that have hit at least No. 4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, including “Dark Before Dawn,” which hit No. 1 in 2015; four top-10 hits on the Hot Rocks Songs list, including No. 1 hit “I Will Not Bow”; and six top-10 hits on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Breaking Benjamin will perform on April 2 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22.50 to $57.25, with premium tickets going for $99 to $115. Go to gotmine.com to purchase tickets.
Run for the Rangers
The 11th annual fundraiser for Hill City High School scholarships will feature a 3-mile run/walk that starts at 1 p.m. March 31. Race check-in is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Granite Sports, 201 Main St. in Hill City. Cost to enter is $30; participants receive a race T-shirt and a post-race meal with more than $10,000 in door prizes to be given away. Go to visithillcity.com to register, or call 605-574-2121 for more information.
Preservation Thursday
The presentation “Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, I Am My Mother After All” will look at the similarities in expressions between mothers and their children, as well as have humorous stories. Phyllis Schrag, South Dakota Humanities Council speaker’s bureau scholar, will give the PowerPoint presentation starting at noon March 28 at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. A donation will be accepted as admission. Go to deadwoodhistory.com for more information.
Alex Massa Trio
This Chicago-based group of trumpeter Alex Massa, drummer Isaiah Spencer, and bassist Anton Hatwich will bring its tour to Rapid City with a show March 30 at the Blind Lion Speakeasy, 510 Ninth St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased by finding the event at eventbrite.com. Call 605-939-1860 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Where Do We Go From Here?
The latest installment of the South Dakota Public Broadcasting series will be “What Just Happened in Pierre: Lessons Learned from New SD Legislators,” a question-and-answer session with first-year members of the state Legislature. Participants scheduled for the Rapid City studio are District 32 Rep. Scyller Borglum, District 27 Sen. Red Dawn Foster, and District 27 Rep. Peri Pourier. The event starts at noon March 27 at 415 Main St. in Rapid City; admission is free, and the event also be watched at SD.net.