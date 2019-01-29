Boots and Beer Festival
This event returns to the Black Hills Stock Show for its fifth year. Beer tasting starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairground in Rapid City. Live music will be part of the festivities along with beer from South Dakota breweries. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door on Feb. 2. Go to blackhillsstockshow.com to purchase tickets or for more information.
Winter’s Fat Classic
The race begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 2 on Deadwood’s main street and will continue through downtown Lead, with the race’s end coming at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Deadwood, according to dirtychain.co. The awards ceremony and riders’ after party will take place at the race’s finish at 8 p.m. Registration for the event is closed. For information about the race path, go to dirtychain.co.
Ricky Nelson Remembered
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the twin sons of legendary rock singer and TV star Ricky Nelson and pop stars in their own right, will perform their own music as well as that of their father’s at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets range from $45 to $25 and can be purchased by going to ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.
Cody Johnson
From selling out NRG Stadium at Rodeo Houston as an independent country-music artist to being a multi-time winner of the title of Texas Regional Radio’s Male Vocalist of the Year, Cody Johnson knows his way around a good show. Johnson’s Rapid City concert starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the James Kjerstad Event Center. Tickets are $25 in advance at blackhillsstockshow.com.
First Saturday Brunch
The February installment of this monthly series at Belle Fourche’s Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will present Mike Runge giving a program on the Deadwood Chinatown Dig. Brunch is at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, and is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. The program, which is free and open to the public, starts at 10:30 a.m. Call 723-1200 to receive information via mail on the First Saturday Brunches.
Snowshoe Event on Mickelson Trail
Tackle the outdoors with this winter trek through Mickelson Trail. The event starts at with registration at noon Feb. 2 at Dumont Trailhead. Snowshoes will be provided; a Mickelson Trail pass is required. For more information, call 307-290-0746.