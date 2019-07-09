Birthday bear
The U.S. Forest Service's icon of fire safety, Smokey Bear, turns 75 this year. To celebrate his birthday, the National Grasslands Visitor Center in Wall will host a traveling collection of historic portraits by artist Rudolph Wendelin.
Though the first artistic rendition of Smokey was by Albert Staehle, Wendelin's paintings of Smokey spanned 1949 to 1973. He is credited with creating the now-familiar image of Smokey with a ranger hat, jeans and shovel.
The exhibit will be in Wall from July 15-28. Admission is free; contact 355-3700.
Cruisin' with the classics
Travel back in time to some of your favorite classic car models during this year's Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair in downtown Rapid City.
The ninth annual event is from 4 to 8 p.m. July 13 near Main Street Square. From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following streets will be closed: Main Street, between Fifth Street and Mount Rushmore Road; Seventh Street, between Apolda and St. Joseph streets; and Sixth Street, between Apolda and St. Joseph streets.
Registration is at 2 p.m. the day of, or register in advance at mainstreetsquarerc.com or by calling 716-7979. Along with the classic cars on display, there will be a K9 demonstration from the Rapid City Police Department at 4:30 p.m., live music at 5 p.m. by Hot City Soul, and awards presented at 7:30 p.m.
Spearfish Canyon race
The annual Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk is July 13.
Check-in for the race is from 5:30-6 a.m. at Spearfish City Park. The last bus to take runners to the start line in Spearfish Canyon leaves the park at 6:05 a.m. The 7 a.m. race starts at Savoy, travels down the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway along Spearfish Creek, and ends in Spearfish City Park.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the Northern Hills Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. It is $30 per person to register in advance or $40 the day of the event; $100 for a group of 4. Children 11 and younger admitted free.
Visit spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com to register in advance.
You have free articles remaining.
Larks and Loons
Folk singer/songwriter duo The Lark and The Loon will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 12 at the Miner Brewing Company Taproom in Hill City.
Made up of husband/wife team Jeff Rolfzen and Rocky Steen-Rolfzen, The Lark and the Loon describe their style as "an exploration in the etymology of American music." Influences include prewar blues and jazz, Irish dance music, sea shanties and traditional American music. Their debut album, “Songbirds and Fog,” was recorded in their cabin home in the Ozarks.
The Hill City show is free.
Let the fur (trading) fly
Fur Trade Days, July 10-14, is nearly here.
The annual event in Chadron, Neb., is a celebration of buckskinners, traders and Native Americans. The parade starts at 10 a.m. July 13 on Main Street, and travels from Tenth to First street. Entertainment includes live music, a trader's market, buffalo chip throw, and the carnival.
Carnival tickets are $20 in advance at the Chamber of Commerce in Chadron, and $25 at the carnival gate. Carnival hours are 5-10 p.m. July 11, noon to 10 p.m. July 12-13, and noon to 5 p.m. July 14.
Life on 3 wheels
The Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally (D3WR) is from July 9-14 at the Deadwood Event Complex (rodeo grounds), with daily destination rides to sites throughout the Black Hills.
Other activities for the week include vendors, socials/barbecue, entertainment, Trike Show n’ Shine, poker runs, awards, night trike parade and fundraising.
Registration is $40 per person. Each registrant receives an event patch, pin and discount coupons for food, gaming and admission to local and area attractions. An event wristband provides admission to the 3 Wheeler Central socials, event vendors, Trike Show n Shine, Poker Runs, Trike Games of Skill and other activities associated with the event.
A schedule is available at www.d3wr.com/rally-schedule.