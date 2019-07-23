Shooter Jennings in concert
Shooter Jennings brings his brand of country, rock 'n roll and beyond to the Iron Horse Saloon in Sturgis on July 26. Doors open at 6 p.m.; showtime is 8 p.m. Sturgis is a stop on Jennings' tour promoting his new album, "Shooter." The son of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Jennings spans myriad genres and creative platforms, including solo albums, founding his own label and multimedia outlet, Black Country Rock, and hosting his “Shooter Jennings’ Electric Rodeo” on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country channel. Jennings will be joined by modern outlaw country band Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 21 and older only.
Celebrate ag
Celebrate the Sturgis and Meade County agricultural community at the fifth annual Northern Hills Ag Fest on Friday, July 26. The family-friendly fun starts with a free community picnic and live music by Sturgis Center for the Arts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The ever-popular Mutton Bustin' competition starts at 6 p.m., followed by a calf scramble, Dress-A- Sheep and Dress-A-Calf Contest! For more information, go to meadecountyfairsd.com.
Here (we) go again
Black Hills Playhouse presents "Mamma Mia!" from July 26 to Aug. 11. The award-winning musical centers around bride-to-be Sophie, who's trying to find her long-lost father to walk her down the aisle. Not knowing which of the three possible men mentioned in her mother’s diary is really her dad, Sophie brings all three back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The show's timeless score celebrates such ABBA classics as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” and the title number, "Mamma Mia." For tickets and information, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/.
Go ahead, get dirty
You have free articles remaining.
Play in the mud at the third annual Mudwest Fun Fest on July 27. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there's mud volleyball tournaments, mud relay races, a kids mud zone, mud yoga, mud pits and mud slides, all at the polo fields at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Admission is $30 per person; $60 per family. Proceeds benefit Volunteers of America, a nonprofit organization that assists low-income individuals. For information, go to mudwestfunfest.com.
These are the Days
The 97th annual Days of '76 brings PRCA rodeo events, a queen competition. Native American dancing and drumming and more to Deadwood from July 23 to 27. Parades will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on historic Deadwood's Main Street. Watch for the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in Saturday's parade. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, go to daysof76.com/schedule-and-results and facebook.com/Daysof76Rodeo.
Bellamy Brothers
The Bellamy Brothers are coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand on July 26 on a tour celebrating their 40-year career. With chart-toppers such as "Let Your Love Flow," awards, international success, a book, a reality show and a new album "40 Years" to their credit, The Bellamy Brothers now are showing a new generation of country music how it’s done. The show starts at 10 p.m. For tickets and information, go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com/.