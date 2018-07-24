Michael Ray performs
Rising country music star Michael Ray will perform at 10 p.m. Thursday at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Ray hails from Eustis, Florida. His debut single, "Kiss You in the Morning," released in 2015, reached No. 1 on Country Airplay. He was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich on the singing competition The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep, which he won. Ray and Rich co-wrote Big & Rich's 2015 single, "Run Away with You." Ray’s second No. 1 single, “Think A Little Less,” also came off of his debut self-titled album. Tickets start at $16 and are on sale at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com.
Artists of the Black Hills
A free artists reception for Artists of the Black Hills -- 13th Annual Exhibition will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. For this year’s show, artist Kevin Haller has created a painting titled “Custer State Park, Morning” to be given away on the night of the reception. Exhibition artwork includes different media and styles of painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage, and assemblage. The reception provides a chance to visit with member artists, who are juried into the organization. The exhibition will showcase more than 60 small works from over 30 artists. The show runs through Oct. 27. For more, www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Red Willow Band returns
The Red Willow Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St., Lead. Known in South Dakota as "the best in country swing," The Red Willow Band was inducted into the South Dakota Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The Red Willow Band existed in South Dakota from 1974 to 1982, although the band gets together to play once or twice a year. The band recorded and released two albums and several singles, with one single, "I Wish I Had Your Arms Around Me," reaching No. 97 on the Billboard Hot Country 100 charts. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for members, and $25 students 17 and younger with ID. For ticket information, call 605-584-2067.
Days of ‘76
The Days of ’76 Rodeo is the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Midsize Rodeo of the Year and has been every year since 2004. The 2018 Days of ’76 will run from July 24 to 28. PRCA Rodeo Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Days of ‘76 parades will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday on Historic Deadwood’s Main Street. For more information, visit http://daysof76.com/schedule-and-results
35th & Taylor hits downtown
Summer Nights, held every Thursday on Seventh Street in downtown Rapid City, will present 35th & Taylor this week. The concert starts at 6 p.m. The Sioux City area band offers an alternative rock sound with a heavy blues influence, featuring Anna Taylor, Evan Kaler, Jack Osborn, and Max Miller. The band formed in the summer of 2011 and has maintained an extensive regional touring schedule throughout the Midwest. In 2015, the band was also awarded the “Spirit Award” by the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association by unanimous vote for its contribution as ” the future of rock and roll in Iowa.”
Montane grasslands
Saturday’s Forest Moon Walk will be on “The Importance of Montane Grasslands to Wildlife and You.” Montane refers to high altitude. A U.S. Forest Service botanist will discuss the elements of a montane grassland during a 1 mile walk starting at 7 p.m. To reach the Moon Walk, travel west from Hill City on Deerfield Road for about 17 miles and turn south (left) onto Ditch Creek Road for 8 miles to reach Six Mile Road. Turn east (left) onto Six Mile Road and make an immediate right-hand turn back on to Ditch Creek Road. The parking area will be immediately to the left. Visitors should bring flashlights, water, bug repellant, and dress for unexpected inclement weather. Bring binoculars or spotting scopes. For more, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills or call 605-343-1567.