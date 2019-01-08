South Dakota Veterans Forum
Retired Naval Intelligence Officer Jim Huff will be the main speaker at this event, which starts at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum on Ellsworth Air Force Base. Huff will talk about working with prisoners of war when they returned from Vietnam in early 1973, as well as his training for this assignment. The event is free and open to the public. Email sdasf.director@outlook.com or call 385-5189 for more information.
Jammin’ The Peak Music Series
Winter Saturdays at Terry Peak in Lead will be filled with music and activities with the start of this series, the first installment of which runs from 2-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Stewart Lodge and features Tell Tale Hearts. The series continues each Saturday thereafter through March 2. Go to terrypeak.com for more information.
Let’s Go Snowshoeing
The first of two days snowshoe hikes at Jewel Cave National Monument in Custer will start Jan. 12, with hikes taking place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees will be provided snowshoes and are encouraged to bring their own winter footwear, appropriate clothing and snacks. The hikes will go along Roof Trail, with visits to the Lithograph and Hell Canyons if time allows. Find the event on Facebook to get more information.
Le Belle Marche’
Belle Fourche’s monthly indoor market returns at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Historic Roosevelt Event Center. Find the event on Facebook for the most-current information, or call the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce at 892-2676.
Winter Carnival and Free Ski
The Black Hills Nordic Ski Club brings back its annual event at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at Bill Hill Trails near Spearfish. The cross-country ski race and Not-A-Race Fat Bike Tour each costs $25 per nonmember and $20 per member to enter. There will be free cross-country ski lessons at 11 a.m.; equipment will be provided. Free food and beer will be available. Proceeds and donations go toward Big Hill’s grooming. Go to visitspearfish.com or find the event on Facebook.
Open Stage
Presented by the Hill City Arts Council, the “Open Stage” series for area performers will begin its 2019 season at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in the Dakota Hall of High Country Guest Ranch in Hill City. The doors will open and musician sign-up will begin at 5:15 p.m. The number of performers will be limited to 15. Admission is free, but donations support an annual scholarship program for Hill City High School and Art for Kids grants to support music, art, and drama programs, according to a news release. Food service will be buffet style, with prices ranging from $10 to $15 — $5 off for kids 12 and younger. Beverages also will be available. For more information, contact Liz Carlson Jones at info@hillcityarts.org or 574-2810.