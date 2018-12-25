A Doll’s House, Part Two
A play nominated for eight Tony Awards last year, “A Doll’s House, Part Two” tells the tale of a woman who returns to her former home after leaving her husband year prior. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 at Firehouse Brewing Co.’s Third Floor Theatre. Tickets are $15 apiece, and seating is open. The play is for all ages, with some explicit language included. Go to brewingtheatre.com.
Heroes & Villains
The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra will ring out 2018 by performing selections from films such as “Superman” and “Wonder Woman,” the “William Tell Overture” and more starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets range from $32 to $17 and can be purchased at bhsymphony.org.
2018 St. Thomas More Christmas Classic
This basketball event brings together the boys and girls teams from St. Thomas More, Belle Fourche, Aberdeen Roncalli and Madison for a day full of hoops action starting at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Costs to attend are $10 per adult and $5 per student; look up the event on eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Community Christmas Dinner
For those looking for a place to go for the holiday, the public is welcome to this free dinner will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at Belle Fourche Community Hall, 516 Sixth Ave.
New Year’s Ball Drop in Deadwood
Why bother with the ball drop in Times Square when Deadwood has you covered in that department at the Historic Franklin Hotel? And with a special buffet to boot at the Grand Buffet? Music, drink specials and giveaways will happen as well on Dec. 31 in Deadwood leading up to the big moment at midnight. Go to deadwood.com for more information and updates on parties.
Downtown Countdown
The ice rink in downtown Rapid City will be the site of one last dance party of 2018. Games will be part of the night’s activities, which run from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31. Get more information at mainstreetsquarerc.com.