The Riverside
This folk-based string band, comprised of members from California and Texas, will bring its sounds to the Miner Brewing Co. in Hill City on April 4 as part of the brewery’s Miner Music Series. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at prairieberry.com, by going to the brewery’s Tap Room, or by calling 605-574-9635. Day-of tickets are $12 apiece at the tap room.
The Red Curtain
The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra will present Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony, which he wrote under pressure during the purges under Stalin in Russia in the 1930s. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets for adults range from $32 to $22, with tickets for military going from $27 to $17 and $22 to $12 for students.
Charlotte’s Web
Theatreworks USA will present the timeless children’s tale of Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $8 apiece and $30 for a family pack of four and can be purchased at performingartsrc.org.
Night at the Brewseum
Deadwood History will conduct a “Drunk History”-style presentation of beer brewing in the state at 6 p.m. April 4 at 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. Cost is $15 plus tax per person, which includes snacks and two beers. Attendees must be of legal drinking age. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to deadwoodhistory.com, find the event on Facebook or call 605-722-4800.
Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles
This celebration of the Fab Four’s classic album “Abbey Road” will bring a high-tech set as well as great music to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City at 7 p.m. April 10. Tickets range from $47 to $57 and are available at gotmine.com.
Special showings of SKYGLOW
As part of celebrating International Dark Sky Week, the movie “SKYGLOW” will have two showings on April 4 at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City; showtimes are 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets are $10 in advance at elkstheatre.com or $12 at the door. Call 605-209-3637 for more information.