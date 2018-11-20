1880 Train Holiday Express
This one-hour round trip goes from Hill City and picks up Santa Claus at the North Pole along the way. Passengers also can get hot cocoa and cookies on the ride, with a special story being presented and gifts from Santa making for more additional holiday fun. The rides start Nov. 23-24 and run Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. For a list of the departure times, go to 1880train.com. Tickets are $35 per adult and $16 per child, with kids ages 2 and younger allowed to ride free. Call 574-2222 or email to office@1880train.com for more information.
Custer State Park Festival of Trees
Decorated trees begin to take over Custer State Park on Friday, Nov. 23, and will hold court through the holidays. Voting on attendees’ favorite tree will start Monday, Dec. 17, and go until Tuesday, Jan. 1. A park-entrance license is required to go to the event. The park’s visitor center will be closed Christmas Eve and Day. Go to gfp.sd.gov or call 255-4525 for more information.
Light Up the Night! Parade & Fireworks
Not all dazzling lights need to be on the street or attached to buildings during the holidays. This annual event on Nov. 23 in Belle Fourche will start at 5 p.m. with the Cowboy Band Chili Feed at the Community Hall, followed by wagon rides at 6 p.m. from the Tri-State Museum parking lot and the Parade of Lights starting at State Street from Roosevelt School. After the parade, the Christmas tree will be lit ahead of the main event: the fireworks show at the Museum and Visitor Center grounds.
Black Hills American Indian Winter Art Market
This art event — set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City — will feature more than 40 Native American artists and craftspeople from the Black Hills region. Art mediums will include beading, quillwork, silverwork, 2- and 3-D visual art, jewelry and more. Admission is free. For more information, go to ruralamericainitiatives.org, email to dgangloff@qwestoffice.net or call 341-3339.
Festival of Lights Parade
It’s an event that measures itself by the thousands. The Parade, which will be start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in downtown Rapid City, is expected to draw more than 30,000 spectators who can see a passenger locomotive that is adorned with more than 100,000 lights. The lineup also will feature lit-up floats, marching bands and more. The Parade’s route will include trips on Main Street and St. Joseph Street. Go to festivaloflightsrc.wordpress.com, call 340-0914 or email to festivaloflightsrc@gmail.com for more information.
Circa Musica Holiday
For one night, the Deadwood Mountain Grand will turn into “Wonderland,” a family friendly concert featuring a symphony orchestra, acrobats, aerialists and more. The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com and range from $49 to $89. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com for more information.