5th Annual Krampus Crawl
This free pub crawl inspired by Krampus — a half-goat, half-demon associated with some Christmas traditions in Europe, according to smithsonianmag.com — takes place at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in Rapid City. The crawl will go through several pubs in downtown Rapid City before stopping at Firehouse Brewing Co. The first 300 participants who complete the crawl will receive free T-shirts. Krampus cards, which get stamped with any purchases at the craw stops, can be obtained at any participating location. The evening will wrap up with music from Humbletown at 9:30 p.m., with raffled prizes and a costume contest starting at 11:45 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.
Carolina Story
This married, Nashville-based, Americana-music duo — Ben and Emily Roberts, with Emily being a native of Lennox, S.D., according to their Facebook page — certainly knows their way around the country after doing more than 1,000 shows in 43 states over the last several years. The Grand Ole Opry has been among their stops. They will perform at Miner Brewing Co. in Hill City at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Go to prairieberry.com to purchase tickets or to get more information.
Tonic Sol Fa
This Emmy Award-winning a cappella group brings their The Greatest Holiday Show Ever Tour to the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City for a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The group, which started at St. John’s University in Minnesota, has sold more than 2 million albums and appeared on NBC’s “Today,” according to the group’s website. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased at performingartsrc.org.
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
This epic show, part of the company’s nationwide Dove of Peace Tour, will feature dancers, artists, nesting dolls, and more at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets range from $28 to $175, with group rates available, and are available at gotmine.com.
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Visions of Sugar Plums
For an orchestral take on “The Nutcracker,” this event — set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center — will feature selections from the classic Tchaikovsky work. Tickets range from $17 to $32 and are available by going to bhsymphony.org or calling 394-1786.
Hatchery Holidays
Attendees to this event can enjoy music, wine and hors d’oeuvres while learning about the historic Booth House in Spearfish. Santa Claus will appear with gifts for kids in attendance. The tours will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. The wine-tasting tickets are $25 each at The Pond Gift Shop, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Go to visitspearfish.com for more information.