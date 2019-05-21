Ledger art exhibit
The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art.
For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12.
Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit.
All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Lakota book brought alive
Oglala Lakota author, artist and illustrator Donald Montileaux will read parts of his book, "Tatanka and Other Legends of the Lakota People" during an event at 11 a.m. May 25 at the Journey Museum in Rapid City.
Montileaux was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2014 in the Arts and Entertainment category. His book was named the 2019 Young Readers One book South Dakota by the South Dakota Humanities Council, and will be available at The Journey Trading Co.
The book reading is free and open to everyone.
Minds at work
This month's STEAM Cafe, "Beautiful Minds: Developing Emotionally Intelligent Engineers," starts at 6 p.m. May 21 at Hay Camp Brewing Co. in Rapid City.
Dan Dolan, professor emeritus and director of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology's Center for Advanced Multi-disciplinary Projects, and Kim Osberg, associate director of CAMP, will discuss how the program helps students develop emotional intelligence, and why that has become a critical part of STEM education.
Get lit
Mount Rushmore National Memorial will kick off its regular summer evening lighting ceremonies with the first one at 9 p.m. May 24.
There is no entrance fee, but there are fees to park. Cars motorcycles and RVs are $10 per vehicle, and commercial tour buses are $50. Mount Rushmore is on Highway 244 near Keystone.
Crazy Horse Memorial will also kick off its "Legends in Light" laser light show. The first show starts at 9:30 p.m. May 24, and will show each night at dark until Sept. 29.
The memorial is located at 12151 Ave. of Chiefs, Crazy Horse, about 5 miles north of Custer.
Music series
Oklahoma-raised singer Sissy Brown will perform May 25 as part of the Miner Brewing Music Series.
Influenced by a range of honky tonk, outlaw and classic country, Brown describes herself as a "sweet-voiced, foul-mouthed country singer/songwriter." She now makes her home in Texas, but travels across the region performing and is working on her first full-length album.
Her concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miner Brewing Co. taproom in Hill City. It is free.
Return to Deadwood
Deadwood residents celebrate the return of the hit HBO TV series about their historic town with a special screening of "Deadwood: The Movie" at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 18 and up. At 9 p.m., actor W. Earl Brown, who plays Dan Dority in the series and the movie, will perform with his band, the Sacred Cowboys. The concert is free.
There will be 250 tickets available starting at 8 a.m. May 31, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. First-come, first-served. There will also be 100 Pardner Passes for a pre-show reception hosted by Brown. Call 717-7002 to reserve passes.
At 2 p.m. June 1, there will be a panel discussion with Brown, Geri Jewell (who plays jewel) and Keone Young (Mr. Wu) at Saloon No. 10. At 3 p.m., there will be an autograph session. Both events are free.