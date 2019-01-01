You Knew Me When
This husband-and-wife indie-rock group will have two performances in the Black Hills: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3 at Firehouse Wine Cellars in Rapid City and 7-10 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Spearfish Creek Wine Bar. For more information, go to youknewmewhen.com.
New Age Affair
An alternative-rock group based in Rapid City, New Age Affair will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hay Camp Brewing Company in Rapid City. There will be a $10 cover charge. Find the event on Facebook for more information.
4GMX Motocross Series
The Indoor Winter Motocross will be tearing it up at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City on Jan. 5. The racing action starts at 11:30 a.m.; LCQ’s and Mains get going at 6:30 p.m. General-admission tickets are $12 and are available at the door; pit passes are $15 apiece. Go to 4gmotocross.com for more information.
Elks Hoop Shoot
This free-throw contest for kids ages 8-13 starts with registration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Hot Springs Elementary School, 240 N. 19th St. Call John Pence at 745-3493 or Brian Thies at 745-4261 with questions.
Ice Skating 2-for-1
Each Tuesday in January and February, skaters at Rapid City’s Main Street Square can get two-for-one prices on admission and rentals. Go to mainstreetsquarerc.com for more information.
Old Western Movie Matinee
This series of Wild West films starts at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish and runs each Saturday in January. A donation of $5 is suggested for admission; popcorn and pop will be available. Go to visitspearfish.com or westernheritagecenter.com for more information.