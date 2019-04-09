Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross had as big a run in the early 1980s as a musical artist could ask for, as his 1980 debut album won five Grammy Awards and who won the Oscar for best original song in 1982 for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).” In his decades-long career, Cross has racked up nine million albums sold worldwide, according to his website. Cross will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. April 14. Tickets range from $29 to $39 and area at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, by calling 877-907-GRAND, or going to ticketmaster.com.
‘Music Takes You Home’
Music and a lasagna dinner will highlight this evening of entertainment by the Black Hills Showcase Chorus on April 14 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road in Rapid City. Special guest performers include Shrine of Democracy’s Lame Johnny Creek Quartet, harpist Joelle Simpson, and instrumentalist Chami Senarath. A silent auction and quilt raffle also are planned. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 5 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 6. Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per child age 10 or younger. Go to bhshowcase.com to purchase tickets, or email to bhshowcase@gmail.com or call 703-314-6837 for more information.
Earth Day Garage Sale and Expo
Kids and adults can enjoy this Hill City shopping and learning event, which is set to run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Mueller Center, 801 S. Sixth St. Go to keephotspringsbeautiful.org or find Keep Hot Springs Beautiful on Facebook for more information.
Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical
The Cherry Street Players will put on this musical production of the popular children’s book series. The show will have four performances: 7 p.m. April 12, 2 and 7 p.m. April 13, and 2 p.m. April 14, all at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Cost is $10 per adult and $8 per child; call for reservations on children ages 3 and younger. Tickets are available for purchase at bhct.org.
April Art Adventures
This free event at the Dahl Arts Center will take visitors through the BHSU art majors show before teaching them about making 3D drawings. The event takes place from 1-3 p.m. April 13 at 713 Seventh St. in Rapid City. Go to thedahl.org or call 605-394-4101 for more information.
BlackHawk
This country music band brings a strong resume to the Deadwood Mountain Grand on April 13, with seven top-10 entries on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. The concert will start at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are from $19 to $29 and can be purchased by going to ticketmaster.com, visiting the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office, or calling 877-907-GRAND.