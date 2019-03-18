Lincoln Durham
The bluesman, who played at Hay Camp Brewing Company last September, returns to that venue for a show with Johnny Hastings on March 24 at 601 Kansas City St as part of his Preachin’ to the Devil Tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is general admission. Cost to attend is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased by finding the concert on eventbrite.com or at Hay Camp. Call 605-718-1167 or email haycampbrewing@gmail.com for more information.
Youth & Family Services Kids Fair
Activities and fun await the area’s children at this 24th annual event, which will take place from March 22-24 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Planned activities include a big sandbox, inflatables, face painting, live entertainment and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22-23 and noon to 4 p.m. March 24. Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 months and younger admitted free. Find the event on Facebook for more information, or call 605-342-4195 or email wehelpkids@youthandfamilyservices.com.
Spring Fling Dinner
Push back against this seemingly endless winter by enjoying a night out starting at 6 p.m. March 22 at The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, 23835 Highway 385 in Hill City. The buffet-style dinner will include barbecued baby back ribs, pork tenderloin with apple stuffing, roasted chicken and pasta, quinoa salad, desserts including cream cheese citrus pound cake and rhubarb-raspberry crisp, and more. And of course, Prairie Berry wine and Miner Brewing Company beer will be available to buy. Music and dancing will take place after the meal. Tickets are $35 per adult and $10 per child ages 4-10 and can be purchased by calling 877-226-9453, visiting prairieberry.com, or going to the tasting room in Hill City.
The Humans
What starts as a simple gathering of family members in a New York apartment for Thanksgiving turns into a ride through humor, personal problems and eeriness in this drama presented at 7 p.m. March 22 at the Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. in Lead. Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 per Historic Homestake Opera House member, and $5 per student ages 6-17. Purchase tickets at homestakeoperahouse.org or at the door.
Yadda Man & The Off Brand Road Trip
The hip-hop musician will have two shows in the Rapid City area this weekend: the “Black Hills Gold” album release party starting at 8 p.m. March 22 at Zbar, 529 N. Main St. in Spearfish, and at 8 p.m. March 23 at the VFW, 420 Main St. in Rapid City. Admission for the Spearfish show — which will also feature special musical guests — is $5 or $3 for BH students with ID. The Rapid City show is $10 or $5 with a canned good, and will also have musical guests plus a surprise for an area artist. Find the events on eventbrite.com to purchase tickets or for more information; also get more info by searching for the events on Facebook.
March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase
The Black Hills Bluegrass Association will present this 16th annual acoustic event at 2 p.m. March 24 at On Common Ground, 610 St. Francis St. in Rapid City. Groups scheduled to perform include Deadwood Express, Cambria String Band, Buffalo Grass, Six Mile Road, Lessons Learned and more. Food and drinks will be available. Admission for this family event is $15, with Bluegrass Association members admitted for $12 apiece and children 12 years old and younger admitted free. For more information, go to blackhillsbluegrass.com, email info@blackhillsbluegrass.com, or call 605-348-1198.