'Moonlight and Melodrama'
Lois Wells will perform a piano concert at 2 p.m. March 10 at the Custer Community Church.
Wells is celebrating 50 continuous years of playing keyboards for churches and schools in Lennox and Custer, and will perform solos from the 17th, 18th, 19th centuries of great European musicians. She is celebrating 50 continuous years (1969-2019)
The program will include classics such as Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and “Clair de lune.” Wells says, “These pieces all have melody and emotion, and they should appeal to all listeners.”
Pat Walker will introduce each solo. Ann Dvorak will add her flute in “Finlandia.”
'Ordinary Days'
Firehouse Brewing Theatre will perform its final weekend of the musical comedy "Ordinary Days."
Set in New York City, "Ordinary Days" tells the story of four young people whose lives intersect as they search for love, happiness — and a cab.
The Firehouse Brewing Theatre is on the third floor of Firehouse Brewing Co., 610 Main St., in Rapid City.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., shows start at 7:30 p.m. March 8 and 9. Tickets are $20, and are available at the door or online at firehousewinecellars.com/Theater.
Thunder From Down Under
Chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm return to Deadwood this month when the all-male dance troupe Thunder From Down Under performs.
Their performance is at 8 p.m. March 9 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com or 877-907-GRAND.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-1188.
Whiskey education
Be ready for St. Patrick's Day and learn about whiskey by trying seven of Ireland's best at the Wobbly Bobby's Irish Whiskey Tasting.
The tasting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Wobbly Bobby, 510 Main St., downtown Rapid City.
Tickets are $30, and are available on eventbrite.com. Contact the Wobbly Bobby at 721-7468 or info@wobblybobby.com for more information.
Beethoven's Wig
The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City continues its third annual family series on March 10 with a look at classical music.
Beethoven's Wig is a multimedia classical concert starring Richard Perlmutter, a lyricist and multi-instrument musician. His show includes cartoon characters projected on a big screen who make up Perlmutter's "cartoon orchestra," singing and dancing and talking to him throughout the show. They are led by an animated Beethoven.
Show starts at 2 p.m. in the historic theater of the PAC. Tickets are $8 apiece, or $30 for a family four-pack. They are available at the box office or online at performingartsrc.org/family-series/.
A second helping
For movie lovers who couldn't make last spring's screening of "Tater Tot & Patton," here's your second chance.
Written and directed by Pierre-raised Andrew Kightlinger, the character-driven drama tells the story of a troubled young woman who visits her uncle on his South Dakota ranch. The movie was shot in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area, and showcases the prairie prairie landscape of the area.
"Tater Tot & Patton" will show at select theaters across South Dakota this month, including the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish. It will be there for one week, starting on March 8. Shows are at 7 p.m. There will be a question and answer session on March 11 after the movie.