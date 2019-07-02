Set sail
The Angostura Yacht Club, formerly known as the Black Hills Sailing Association, is hosting its third-annual Tuesday Night Beer Can Races this summer.
Races start at 6:30 p.m. at Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs. July 2 was scheduled as the second race in a five-race series, but the June 25 races were canceled due to weather. Visit the group's Facebook page @blackhillssailing or call 484-2492 for more information.
See a 'Side Show'
Based on the true story of conjoined twin sisters turned Vaudeville entertainers, "Side Show" was written by South Dakota native Bill Russell and nominated for a Tony. Russell will also direct the play for its July 5-21 run at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for senior/military, $26 for students and $16 for children. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (July 5-6 and 10 this week) and 2 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (July 7, 9 and 10).
50 years and counting
Rapid City's Chapel in the Hills is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and special events are planned for July 5-7.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. July 5, there will be an evening of Norwegian dance and music. On July 6, there will be a Scandinavian arts and crafts fair and a chance to meet Black Hills artist Jon Crane from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a special service re-affirming marriage vows for all couples married at the Chapel. At 5 p.m., there will be a service re-dedicating the chapel's ministry, followed by a 6 p.m. picnic. Evening worship and a concert by Tidlos starts at 7 p.m.
The weekend will conclude with a 9 a.m. community worship service at the chapel.
Arts and ales
Spearfish will debut a new beer/art/music event with the Black Hills Arts & Ale Festival on July 6.
You have free articles remaining.
The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. at Spearfish City Park, with live music, an art walk, a cornhole tournament (starts at noon) and a silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be a beer fest and home brewer's competition from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the beer fest are $20 prior to the event and $25 the day of, and available at eventbrite.com.
Spread the Tunes and Northern Hills Group-Thrivent financial are hosting the event as a fundraiser for the new band shell project at the Spearfish City Park.
Look to the stars
Badlands National Park will host its annual Badlands Astronomy Festival July 5-7.
During the day, there will be family friendly workshops and special activities to teach about the night sky, the sun and space exploration at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. Nightly evening presentations will feature guest speakers, followed by hands-on experience with state-of-the-art telescopes and public stargazing activities, at Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater.
Speakers are: 9 p.m. Friday with "Dark Ranger" Kevin Poe; 10 a.m. Saturday with Black Hills Raptor Center; 9 p.m. Saturday with Tom Durkin, NASA SD Space Grant Consortium; and 9 p.m. Sunday with Paul Ricketts, University of Utah.
Country and rock in Deadwood
The Deadwood Mountain Grand will host two high-powered concerts over the long holiday weekend.
First, Easton Corbin, one of the hottest young voices in country music, will take his high-energy show to Deadwood at 8 p.m. July 4. Corbin's hit singles include “A Little More Country Than That," “All Over the Road” and "Lovin' You Is Fun." Tickets are $25 to $45, depending on seats.
Just two days later, one of the most celebrated rock stars of the modern era, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform 8 p.m. July 6 in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center. Two of her biggest hits are "I'm the Only One" and Grammy-winning "Come to My Window." Tickets are $52 to $72, depending on seats.
All show tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store, at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.