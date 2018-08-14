Bunny’s heroes
More than 20 characters will be in the Fine Arts Kiddie Land on several days over the course of the fair. Bunny's Heroes is a group of volunteers who entertain, educate and have fun by raising money for non-profit organizations. Introduce them to your kids.
Dwight Yoakam
Dwight Yoakam will take center stage at 7 p.m., Aug. 20. Yoakam has 12 gold and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. The country entertainment icon has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. With hits like “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Streets Of Bakersfield,” “Fast As You” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” Yoakam is sure to put on a great show. Tickets start at $38. Grandstand Arena. Tickets for all shows available at the ticket office or www.centralstatesfair.com.
Brothers Osborne with Ned LeDoux
Two-time AMC Duo of the Year winners Brothers Osborne will kick off the Black Hills Energy Concert Series at 7 p.m., Aug. 19. The country group just released its second album “Port Saint Joe.” “This type of energetic show is exactly what fans are looking for” said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager. “We’ve had our eye on them for a while now and are ecstatic to be the first venue to bring them to the Black Hills area.” Tickets start at $38. Grandstand Arena.
Midland
Midland exploded on the music scene in 2017 with its Top Ten Billboard single “Drinking Problem,” followed by “Make a Little.” The success of its freshman album earned nominations for Country Music Television's Music Awards Best Group Video of the Year, the Grammy's Best Country Duo/Group Performance along with Best Country Song, and American Country Music Awards' Vocal Group and Single of the Year. The show begins at 7 p.m., Aug 21, in the Grandstand Arena. Tickets start at $38.
Carnival Americana
Carnival Americana will fill the midway with games and rides. Carnival Americana prides itself on a clean, safe and family friendly carnival, serving events in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. Packages are available for all-day, mid-week and all-fair. Discounts are available from area businesses. See the website.
Cattle dogs
The Black Hills Cattle Dog Challenge is a new event for the Central States Fair. Similar to the Sheep Dog Trials at the Black Hills Stock Show, the Cattledog Challenge uses cattle instead of sheep. Events at 8 a.m., Aug. 20, and 6 p.m., Aug. 21, at the James Kjerstad Event Center.