K9 Keg Pull
Dogs will take over the streets of Deadwood on Jan. 26 for the annual keg-hauling races. The races start at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Deere John Doe
Rapid City honkytonk and country band Deere John Doe will hit the Tap room at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City on Jan. 26 as part of the company’s Music Series. The free show will start at 6 p.m. Go to minerbrewing.com for further details.
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo
Beyond the livestock sales and shows at this huge annual event will be numerous entertainment activities, such as live music and the Bank West Western Art Show. Go to blackhillsstockshow.com or see the special section in Wednesday’s Journal for further details on the show, which runs from Jan. 25-Feb. 3 in Rapid City.
Deadwood Snocross Showdown
The ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series comes to the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood on Jan. 25-26 for two full days of professional snocross racing. Tickets are available at deadwoodsnocross.com and can be purchased for both days or individual days, with a VIP package available.
Taste of Spearfish
The 26th annual event will start at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 115 S. Canyon St. Cost for entry is $2 and $1 for each ticket, with samples going for one to 4 tickets. For more information, including a list of vendors, find the event on Facebook.
Voices in Democracy
The next installment of “Where Do We Go From Here” is “Voices in Democracy: How South Dakotans Engage, Empower and Enhance the Democratic Process” and will be held starting at noon Jan. 23 at 415 Main St. in Rapid City. Scheduled panelists are Karen Hall, author and former vice chair of the Pennington County Democratic Party; Katherine Kinsman, former state secretary of health; Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator; and Steve Zellmer, former S.D. state budget director.