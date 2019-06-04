Uncle Kracker rocks Sturgis
Uncle Kracker's bigger and better live show is headed to the Iron Horse Saloon's outdoor stage in Sturgis. Gates open at 5 p.m.; the all-ages show starts at 6 p.m. June 8. "It's meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling," said the singer, known for hits including "Follow Me" and "In A Little While." Black Hills area band Judd Hoos opens the show and will perform songs from their newly released EP "We Were Young." General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of show (plus taxes and fees). Buy tickets in person at Sickies Garage, 3313 E. Mall Drive, Rapid City, or go online: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7626752/uncle-kracker-sturgis-iron-horse-saloonsturgis-sd?cobrand=tickets300
Tatanka Teaser times two
Come cheer on the 2019 Black Hills Playhouse company at Tatanka Teaser. BHP artists will put on a show full of songs, monologues and other epic pieces that landed them a place in this year's BHP company. This sneak peek at what's to come in BHP's 74th season is more fun than a barrel of buffaloes. Tatanka Teaser will be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Firehouse Theater in downtown Rapid City, and 2 p.m. June 9 at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. Tickets are $10, or $5 for season pass holders. For tickets, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/shows-ticketsr call the box office at 255-4141.
Search for treasures
Rockhounds won't want to miss the annual Fairburn Agate and Rock Swap. Named for South Dakota's official state gemstone, this event is the place to swap and shop. There will be vendors' tables and an auction. The rock swap runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7, 8 and 9 at the Custer County Fairgrounds, 72 Fairgrounds Place, Hermosa. The auction will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the craft building. Admission is free and open to the public.
Wild Deadwood Reads
Authors from throughout the United States will headline the third annual Wild Deadwood Reads multi-genre book signing. More than 50 authors of romance, suspense, historical and children's books — many of which have been New York Times bestsellers — will mingle with readers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at Deadwood Mountain Grand resort. Admission is free. Volunteers from the Black Hills Wild Horse sanctuary will be selling tickets to raffle basket that will benefit the horse at the sanctuary. Many authors will have giveaways, prizes, and swag at their tables. For information, go to wilddeadwoodreads.com.
Celebrate South Dakota
Celebrate the best of our state at 605 Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 at Main Street Square in Rapid City. 605 Magazine is partnering with South Dakota Tourism, Lost Cabin Beer Co., HomeSlice News Corp, and Main Street Square for music and giveaways of local swag. All ages welcome; if you're 21 or older, you can sample the 605 Magazine Summer Issue beer.
Pop Wagner in Concert
Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills present Pop Wagner in Concert at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Mueller Civic Center, 801 S. Sixth St., Hot Springs. A renowned fiddle player, singer/songwriter, storyteller, humorist and trick roper, Wagner is a renaissance cowboy. He's performed nationally and internationally and appeared frequently on Public Radio's Prairie Home Companion. Experience a rowdy old-time hoedown and lots of laughter. Admission is free.