Craft Beer & Bingo
Combine your favorite craft beer with a friendly round of bingo at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City.
There will also be prizes and food. Craft Beer & Bingo is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the taproom. The event will collect freewill donations to benefit Helpline Center, a nonprofit that connects people to services and resources and ways to volunteer.
For more information, visit minerbrewing.com.
What I Meant To Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening
Ten actresses will give life to the writings of the South Dakota writer (pictured) at 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 2 p.m. March 16 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Cost to attend is $10 per adult and $8 per student; call for reservations for children 3 and younger. Go to app.arts-people.com to purchase tickets, or call 605-394-1786 or email to info@bhct.org for more information.
SDHSAA State Visual Arts Competition
In addition to the basketball tournaments going on this week in Rapid City, the state’s finest works of art from high schoolers will be on display from March 14-16 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Go to sdhsaa.com for more information.
Toddler Tuesday
Each Tuesday this month, the Journey Museum in Rapid City will host this class for kids ages 2-5. The March 12 edition will be “St. Patrick’s Day Fun” starting at 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 5 and younger are admitted free with adults $12 apiece, seniors and military $10 each, and students $7 apiece. Call the museum at 605-394-6923, go to journeymuseum.org, or email to visserv@journeymuseum.org for more information.
28 Below Fatbike Race
Send out the winter by biking through Spearfish Canyon during the season’s final weekend. The race, which is a 50K loop that has about 2,800 feet of climbing, will start at 7:30 a.m. March 16 at Spearfish Canyon Lodge. Live music and a rider social will follow the race. For more information, go to 28below.com.
Strummin’ Angels
Billed as Custer’s newest country sound in an press release, the group will perform at 2 p.m. March 17 at the Custer Community Church. The concert will be a fundraiser to pay for repairs to the church’s organ; a free-will offering will be accepted.