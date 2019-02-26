A Czech Romance: Celebrating 40 Years of the Young Artist Competition
Bill Rounds, a cellist with the Boston Pops and the first Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition winner, and the 2019 competition winner will be featured performers during this event, which will start at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets range from $32 to $22 for adults, $22 to $12 for students and $27 to $17 for military. Each ticket will have a $2.50 box-office fee. Go to bhsymphony.org or call 605-394-1786 to reserve seating.
John Craigie in concert
This Americana-music artist, whose songs “Highway Blood” and “I Am California” each have exceeded 1 million streams on Spotify, will have his second show at Hay Camp Brewing Company, 601 Kansas City St. in Rapid City, on March 2. Folk singer-songwriter Hanna Haas will be the opening act at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the general-admission event are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the concert. Find the show on eventbrite.com to purchase tickets, or call 605-718-1167 or email to haycampevents@gmail.com for more information.
Custer State Park Birthday
Ice cream and cake in the park’s Visitor Center, guided hikes, ice fishing and snowshoeing are just some of the activities planned on March 2 for the park’s 100-year celebration of being dedicated a state park. For more information, call 605-255-4515, email custerstatepark@state.sd.us, or go to gfp.sd.gov.
Who Killed Nelly?
This murder-mystery theater show put on by the 1876 Mystery Dinner Theater Group will take place at the Naja Shrine Center, 4091 Sturgis Road in Rapid City. The evening begins with a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Cheyenne Crossing at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. Call 605-342-3402 or email to office@najashriners.com for further information.
Mountain West Whiskey Festival
The third-annual event will have sampling opportunities from 50 different kinds of scotch, bourbon and whiskey, as well as libations for non-whiskey drinkers. Food and music also will be available for the festivities, which start at 5:30 p.m. March 2 in the Rushmore Hotel in downtown Rapid City. Tickets range from $40 for non-sampling attendance, $85 for general admission, and $110 for VIP, which features early entry at 4:30 p.m. and rare brands to sample. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. To purchase tickets and get more information, go to mountainwestwhiskeyfestival.com.
Where Do We Go From Here?
The second part of a three-part TV series on “Voices in Democracy” will be “Planting Seeds for Future: Developing and Engaging Young Voters.” Panelists will include Dr. Pamela Carriveau, associate professor of political science and sociology at Black Hills State University; students Hannah Neumiller of BHSU and Bryan Waugh and Juel (Cliff) Pluimer II of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; and Wes Brown of the Vantage Institute and state coordinator of “We the People”: The Citizen and the Constitution. The event will start at noon Feb. 27 at the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Black Hills Bureau, 415 Main St. in Rapid City. The live stream will be available at sd.net.