Preservation Thursday

The title of this presentation is “Raiding Deadwood’s Bad Lands,” and will look back at the 1980 brothel raid in Deadwood. Author Michael Trump will give the presentation, which starts at noon Jan. 17 at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood. Admission is by donation.

Evan Bartels

The Nebraska-based Bartels and his bannd, the Stoney Lonesomes, deliver Americana rock, according to the group’s website, and they will be bringing that to Miner Brewing Company in Hill City at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets are $10 apiece and can be purchased at the Miner Tap Room, at prairieberry.com, or by calling 574-9635.

Keaton Riley

Musician Keaton Riley — a vocalist and guitarist from Rapid City who is now based in Kansas City, according to her Facebook page — will perform at Dakota Brewing Company in Rapid City at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Get more information by finding the event on Facebook.

Winterfest

Not only does winter weather not slow down fun-seekers in Lead, it seems to speed them up. This three-day event will include the Mountain Music Festival, a fat-tire bike race, yoga and spirits, chili and brew fest, flame and flannel parties, the Parade of Lights and more activities for all ages. Events take place from Jan. 18-20. Go to leadmethere.org for more information.

Skating

Military, firefighters, law-enforcement personnel and first responders get to skate for free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Main Street Square ice rink in Rapid City. Find the event on Facebook for more information.

Journey Museum

The Journey Museum in Rapid City will host this free event by the Black Hills Astronomical Society to discuss Lakota cosmology and star knowledge, according to a press release. The free event will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

