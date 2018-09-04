Sturgis Supermoto
The Sixth Annual Sturgis Supermoto race, an American Motorcyclist Association sanctioned event, will take place in downtown Sturgis Sept. 7-8. The race combines street racing on Main Street with a course over dirt, showcasing the versatility of top Supermoto racers. All day both days. Free.
Stratobowl ballooning
The Stratobowl, first made famous in 1934 when the National Geographic Society and United States Army Air Corps launched an early space exploration manned high-altitude research balloon, now hosts balloonists once a year as a historical tribute to the aviation landmark. Up to 15 colorful balloons will launch Sept. 8-10. The Stratobowl is private property, and spectators can freely view the launch from the Stratobowl Rim overlook, a short hike from the trailhead on US Highway 16 south of Rapid City. Parking is limited.
Palmer Gulch Polkapalooza
The annual Black Hills Polkapalooza at Palmer Gulch is back for a two-day festival of fun, food and dancing Sept. 7-8. The event is hosted by the Mount Rushmore Resort at Palmer Gulch. Admission is $5 per person per night. On Friday, sample authentic German food and drink.
Spearfish Corn Maze
The Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 8 and runs through Halloween. Pumpkins of all sizes and shapes are available. Prices vary.
Activities planned for September and October including a hay jump, tire climb, duck race, hay slide, bee-line, barrel train, bale pets, corn box and petting zoo.
This year a food truck will offer drinks, snacks, light meals, flashlights and glow sticks.
Take I-90 Exit 8, turn right and travel 2.5 miles to Chicken Creek Road. Turn left and travel about a quarter mile. Watch for signs. For more, spearfishvalleyproduce.com
605 Festival
605 Magazine's Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and runs until midnight.
Musicians include Delta Rae, V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo, Trap Kit, Park States, Corduroy Vinyl, Barrett Hemmings and Heath Johnson. South Dakota beer tasting is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A day pass is $10. A day pass plus unlimited beer tasting is $30.
Freestyle motocross
The Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross Show will be held Sept. 8 at the Deadwood Event Center.
The action-packed, 2½ hour show will feature freestyle motocross, snowmobile freestyle and quad freestyle, with athletes from X Games, Nitro Circus, Red Bull X Fighter and Nitro World Games.
Riders will include Jeremy " Twitch" Stenberg, 14-time X Games Moto X medalist; Axell "Slay" Hodges; James Carter of South Dakota; Anthony Murray, who will perform a 75-foot front flip; Montana native Keith Sayers; Billy Kohut; Cody Elkins; and Willie Elam, 2018 Winter X Games Snowmobile medalist.
The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.50. For more, 605-717-7642, email tix@blackhillsvacations.com or visit www.blackhillsvacations.com.