Royal Horses
Gala of The Royal Horses will include performances featuring the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as the quarter horse. The event is dedicated to showing off their beauty and maneuvers, including battlefield moves known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” The “Art of Garrocha" and "Roman Riding." The show begins at 7 p.m., Aug. 16, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, 800 San Francisco St., Rapid City. Adults, $30; seniors 60-plus, $25; ages 4-12, $15. Tickets available at www.MonumentalTix.com, (800) 626-8497, and at the door. For more, (352) 208-2244.
Watercolor artists
An artists’ reception for participants in Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society, will be held from 5-7 p.m., Aug. 16, at the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center. The gallery critique will begin at 3:30 p.m. The exhibition runs Aug. 24 to Oct. 20. This year’s 55-member art exhibition and competition highlights original watercolors created within the last two years.
‘Stink!’ The free movie
"Stink!" opens with a foul smell and a pair of kids pajamas. And a single father trying to find out what that smell could possibly be. But instead of getting a straight answer, director Jon Whelan stumbles on an even bigger issue in America, which is that some products on our store shelves are not safe -- by design. Entertaining, enlightening and at time almost absurd, "Stink!" takes you on a madcap journey from the retailer to the laboratory, through corporate boardrooms, down back alleys, and into the halls of Congress. The free showing will take place at 5 p.m., Aug. 15, Elks Theatre. Not rated: 91 minutes
Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place Aug. 25-26 in Hot Springs. Watch the balloons launch at dawn from the Hot Springs Airport. Enjoy the "Night Glow" at dusk (7:30 p.m.) on Aug. 25. Hot air balloon rides can be booked in advance at 605-673-2520 and glider rides in advance at 605-415-4079. Other events include sidewalk sales, BOGO sale at Evans Plunge, hot air balloon demonstration at the Mammoth Site, 9-11 a.m.; kids inflatables at Centennial Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; art walk downtown, live outdoor music, plein air artists, car show, and a Full Moon Dance Party, 5 p.m. to midnight.
Rails & Ales
Enjoy local beer and the beauty of the Black Hills while on a historic steam engine. Rails & Ales will take place at 3:30 p.m., Aug. 18. There will be music by The Hill City Slickers and beer tasting during a social hour, and then participants will board the 1880 Train to sip craft beer paired with local fare. Beer will be served from five local breweries. Tickets are $59, must be 21 or older, and includes food, beer, keepsake glass and entertainment. Passengers must arrive in advance to check in with ticket agent and pick up tickets in the Hill City Depot.
Wags and Waves
The popular fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wags and Waves, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 19, at the Jimmy Hilton Pool in Sioux Park, 940 Sheridan Lake Road. The third annual event is an end-of-summer opportunity for dog owners and their pets to spend two hours enjoying the pool. Attendees are welcome to bring Frisbees and tennis balls. Donations of $5 per dog are encouraged but not required.