The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
Glenn Miller's music kept the world dancing through World War II with hits including "Chattanooga Choo Choo" and "Moonlight Serenade." His legacy lives on through the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, which will be in concert in Main Street Square at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13. The 18-member ensemble plays many of the original Miller arrangements, along with modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. This concert is part of Thursdays on the Square in downtown Rapid City.
'Boeing Boeing'
Misadventures, mistaken identities and chaos ensue in "Boeing Boeing," the latest show in Black Hills State University's Summer Series. "Boeing Boeing" is the story of French bachelor Bernard and three lovely female flight attendants. The women from three different countries all believe they're engaged to Bernard. Tickets are still available for shows at 7:30 p.m. June 13, 7:30 p.m. June 15, and 2:30 p.m. June 16. For tickets and information, go to bhsu.edu/Academics/Arts-Humanities/Theatre-Program/Summer-Stage
You Knew Me When
Southwestern Colorado folk-rock duo You Knew Me When comes to the Black Hills for two shows — 6 p.m. June 13 at Firehouse Wine Cellars, 620 Main St., Rapid City, and 6:30 p.m. June 15 at Crow Peak Brewing, 125 W. Hwy. 14, Spearfish. Husband and wife Cie and Karisa Hoover sing, write music and find inspiration in the mountains around their home in Ouray. Karisa plays the piano, ukulele, glockenspiel and percussive elements. Cie plays the guitar and provides rhythmic nuances. This will be an evening of favorite songs from their three previously released studio albums, along with new music from their upcoming album.
Talking Circle with Wes Studi
internationally acclaimed Cherokee actor and musician Wes Studi will be the guest presenter at the Talking Circle Speaker Series at Crazy Horse Memorial. He will speak at 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the Mountain View Room. Known for his roles in "Dances with Wolves," "Hostiles" and "Last of the Mohicans," Studi is a four-time Academy Award nominee. During his 30-year career, Studi won several First Americans in the Arts awards and the 2009 Santa Fe Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2018, Studi, a Vietnam veteran, was invited to present at the 90th Academy Awards as a tribute to veterans.
Strike up the band
The Rapid City Municipal Band begins its annual concert series at 8 p.m. June 12 at the Memorial Park bandshell near downtown Rapid City. Bring your own chair. Come enjoy a mix of classic, beloved band music, popular music of the day, marches and the "Star Spangled Banner." The band performs its weekly free concerts on Wednesday evenings during June and July.
Night Court basketball
Night Court, a series of free basketball tournaments for boys and girls in sixth through ninth grades, starts June 13. New this year, kids can play 9 Square in the Air, a fun group game that's part volleyball, part 9 Square on the ground. Meet on St. Joseph Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Sign up is at 5:15 p.m. Play starts at 6 p.m. A waiver signed by a parent or guardian is required to participate in Night Court. Go to palrapidcity.org/waiver to download and print the waiver.