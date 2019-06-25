French Creek Folk
French Creek Folk, a Southern Hills instrumental and vocal group, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. June 25 at the Custer Senior Center, 538 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer. Playing together for nearly three decades, the group has expanded its repertoire of Celtic and bluegrass music to include pop, swing, big band and jazz. French Creek Folk features guitarist Ed Fischer, violinists Linda McElroy and Cheryl Mayer-Stisser, bassist Libby Oney, flutist Jennifer Nelson, Penny Knuckles playing the hammered dulcimer, Kenny Burns on banjo and guitar, and a percussionist known only as Wolf. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Legendary country rock group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing its renowned live show to Deadwood at 8 p.m. June 30 as part of its 50th anniversary tour. The band has topped charts and earned multi-platinum and gold records with hits such as "Fishin' in the Dark" and "Mr. Bojangles." Now, with a refreshed lineup and newfound energy, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. For tickets or information, go to ticketmaster.com, call 877-907-GRAND or go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com.
SideQuests
Southern Hills Community Theatre presents "SideQuests: The Princess & The Peasant," a fun fantasy adventure spoof. Inspired by stories like "The Princess Bride" and "Shrek," Blink the Peasant has taken a vow to never be or do anything important, but a missing princess, heroic adventurers, and evildoers bent on taking over the kingdom keep getting in his way. Can the mysterious young woman, Rana, teach Blink it's OK to be a hero sometimes, or will his stubbornness cause the whole kingdom to go down the tubes? "SideQuests" is a must-see live comedy for the whole family. Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 27, June 28 and June 29 at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for over 60 and under 12. Children 6 and younger admitted free. Tickets are available at the door.
'Neither Wolf Nor Dog'
Crazy Horse Memorial will host a screening of "Neither Wolf Nor Dog," at 6:30 p.m. June 27, in the Mountain View Room. The 2018 Steven Lee Simpson film, based on the 1996 Minnesota Book Award winner by Kent Nerburn, explores Indian towns, white roadside cafes, abandoned roads, the Ghost Dance and Sitting Bull. The film stars actors David Bald Eagle, Tatanka Means, and other prominent Native actors in a funny and deeply moving story. The film is free to the public with admission to Crazy Horse.
Global warming
The Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club will sponsor a program featuring Keith Sherburn at 7 p.m. June 27 at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. Sherburn is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He will discuss the effects of global warming, including the impact on agriculture and wildfires in the forest. The program is free, and the public is invited.
Black Hills Roundup
Tickets are on sale now for the 100th annual Black Hills Roundup July 2-6 in Belle Fourche. The Roundup is packed with rodeo action, a NorthStar Amusement carnival, concerts, food and more. The Roundup will celebrate 100 years with a Ranch Rodeo, two nights of fireworks and a parade. The Black Hills Roundup is one of the oldest continuously-held outdoor rodeos in the United States. To see the complete schedule and buy tickets, go to blackhillsroundup.com