Chesnutt in concert
Country music star Mark Chesnutt will bring the hits to Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. May 17.
Chesnutt ruled the airways for a time, with classic country songs like "Too Cold At Home" to "Your Love Is A Miracle" to fun-loving crossover hits like "Bubba Shot The Jukebox" and "Brother Jukebox."
Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office at 877-907-GRAND, or at ticketmaster.com.
Craft Beer Crawl
Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with a events across the area.
Downtown is hosting a free Rapid City Pub Crawl on May 17. To join, pick up a crawl card starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lost Cabin Beer Co., Dakota Point Brewing, Wobbly Bobby, Hay Camp Brewing Co., Independent Ale House or Firehouse Brewing Co. Buy something at each location to get a stamp on your card.
After visiting all the spots, meet at Firehouse Brewing Co. to get a free 32-ounce event growler. There will be live bluegrass music by The River Liffey Boys starting at 8:30 p.m.
In Hill City, Miner Brewing Co. is hosting a week's worth of events, including stout floats, pints and paws and more. Visit minerbrewing.com/calendar/american-craft-beer-week-2019/ for more information.
Booth birthday
Help the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish celebrate its 30th birthday at this year's Booth Day.
Each year, Booth Day officially kicks off the hatchery's summer season. This year's event is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18, and will include free hot dogs and birthday cake.
There will also be special activities, games, scavenger hunts, fly casting demonstrations, and more.
The Pond Gift Shop, the Von Bayer Museum, the Railcar and the Booth House are open through the end of September. Guided tours through the historic buildings are available from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. every day during the summer season.
Stained glass tours
Six Rapid City churches will share the beauty of their stained glass windows during the Sanctuary Stained Glass Tour from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 19.
The public can stop at any of the participating sites to learn more about the windows, how they were made and the scenes they depict.
Admission is free, and churches may be visited in any order. Guides will be available at each site to answer questions.
Participating sites are Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 520 Cathedral Drive; First Presbyterian Church, 710 Kansas City St.; Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta, 2101 City Springs Road; Rapid City Regional Hospital Chapel, 353 Fairmont Blvd.; South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 44th St.; and Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 Kansas City St.
'Sherlock Holmes' on stage
The Second Star Performers, a youth acting troupe, will present "Sherlock Holmes" this weekend.
See the famed super-sleuth and his loyal compatriot Dr. Watson solve another life-or-death mystery in this stage adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories.
Show times are 7 p.m. May 17 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 18 at the Seraphim Theatre in the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.
Tickets are $5 at the door. The box office will open 30 minutes before show time.
Time to catch the Tater
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White will return to the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage at 8 p.m. May 18.
A highly respected actor and comedian, White is best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funny-man from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, with buddies Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.
Tickets for his show are $49 to $69, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, at ticketmaster.com or 559-0386.