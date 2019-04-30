Three rings of fun
See acrobats, wild animals and clowns when the annual Naja Shrine Circus return to Rapid City May 3-5.
Show times are at 1 a.m 7 p.m. May 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. May 5. A general admission ticket can be used at any show time, and is $16 for an adult or $9 for youth 12 and under if purchased online. Tickets purchased from the Naja Shrine Circus Office are $15 for an adult and $8 for youth.
Reserved seats are $20 for the balcony and $25 on the floor until May 2, and $22 and $27 after May 2.
To buy tickets from the office, call 605-343-4076. To buy online, visit najashriners.com/circus/ and click on "buy tickets on Eventbrite."
Dibs on this show
Grammy nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini will bring her "Miss Me More Tour" to Rapid City, along with with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff.
Her hit singles include "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs," "Peter Pan" and "Legends," and in 2016 was named the Academy of Country Music's New Female Vocalist of the Year.
The show starts at 7 p.m. May 2 in the Ice Arena of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Doors open one hour before the concert starts. Tickets are $25 to $45, depending on seats, and are available at gotmine.com/events/detail/kelseaballerini or 1-800-GOT-MINE.
Crawl before you walk
Food lovers can sample beef dishes at Rapid City's top restaurants while dining with the ranchers who made the meal possible at the Seventh Annual Beef Crawl
The Beef Crawl is a progressive dinner where participants will enjoy a beef appetizer, entrée and dessert at downtown restaurants. This year's crawl starts at 6 p.m. May 6 at Firehouse Brewing Company.
A progressive dinner, the crawl starts with the appetizers at Firehouse, then moves to Que Pasa for the entree, and finishes with dessert at Bake Works.
Tickets are $40, and are available at eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Angel Kasper at (605) 906-1655 or angel@agunited.org.
Please, sir, I want some more
The Homestake Opera House in Lead will bring to life the story of impoverished orphan "Oliver!"
“Oliver!” is an English musical, with a cast of more than 30 actors. Based upon the novel "Oliver Twist" by Charles Dickens, the show adaptation won the Tony Award for best original musical score in 1963.
Show times are 7 p.m. May 3-4 and 10-11 at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12 opera house theater, 313 W. Main Street.
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for members, and $8 for young people 17 and under. Tickets are available at the door or online at homestakeoperahouse.org. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve.
For more information, contact 584-2067.
Walk for awareness
The Front Porch Coalition will host its annual Suicide Awareness Walk on May 4.
This year, the walk will be in two locations: its traditional spot at the Old Storybook Island Shelter, 2915 Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City, and in Spearfish at the City Park with a walk toward Spearfish Canyon.
The 5K Memorial and Awareness Walk also includes an informally timed Fun Run. Both walks start at 9 a.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m. For a donation of $40 or more, participants receive a T-shirt, light breakfast and other swag.
For more information, visit frontporchcoalition.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, having thoughts of suicide, or concerned about someone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Text “TALK” to the National Crisis Text Line at: 741-741.
Funny name, fun event
Celebrate craft beer and actual crafts at this year's sixth annual Frühlingsfest and Spring Market on May 4 at Rapid City's Main Street Square.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can shop the Spring Market featuring local food vendors, handmade artwork and specialty goods and enjoy live music by Trevor Olhsen. The event is free and for all ages.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., people can also sample locally made craft beers. Must be 21; ID required.
Buying a pass gives you a 5-ounce souvenir pilsner glass and a wristband to try an unlimited amount of beer. Passes are available online for $25 until noon May 3, then will be $30 on the day of the event.
The Bud Light Beverage Garden will open at 11 a.m. for non-pass holders. For more information, visit mainstreetsquarerc.com.