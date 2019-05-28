Crazy Horse Volksmarch
Join thousands of others in a march to the top of Crazy Horse Memorial for the annual Crazy Horse Spring Volksmarch June 1-2.
The march is a 10K, or 6.2-mile hike. Admission is free, but a donation of three cans of food per person is suggested. The hike fee is $3 for each person (cash only).
Register for the walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hikers must be off the trail by 4 p.m.
Crazy Horse Memorial is located approximately 5 miles north of Custer.
Kids' carnival
Main Street Square will host its annual Kids' Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1.
The family friendly day will include games, crafts, entertainers, train rides, educational booths and pony rides. New this year is The Black Hills Top Talent: Kids Edition talent show.
It will also again feature the Kidz Zone, with inflatable bounce houses and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit mainstreetsquarerc.com.
Final act
The Black Hills Community Theatre will end its inaugural Play Reading Series this weekend with "Detroit," by Lisa D'Amour.
In a suburb just outside a city that might be Detroit, Ben and Mary see sudden signs of life at the deserted house next door and invite their new neighbors, Sharon and Kenny, over for a barbecue. As the action unfolds, the quintessential American backyard party quickly turns quickly into something more dangerous — and filled with potential.
Tickets are by donation at the door. Show time is 7:30 p.m. May 31 in the studio theater of the Performing Arts Center (use the South Street entrance).
You have free articles remaining.
Beer and wine
The Sturgis Chamber is hosting a Beer and Wine Festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 31 at The Knuckle Pavilion, 918 Harley Davidson Way, Sturgis.
Formerly known as the Wine & Stein, the event will feature local breweries and wineries, paired with food, live music and a silent auction.
Tickets are $20 and available at eventbrite.com.
In memoriam
The Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City will host a Silo Session and memorial potluck for Sara Lynn Johnson from 4 to 8 p.m. May 29.
Meet at the Dahl Arts Center Basement Gallery (Kansas City Street entrance), then take a memorial art walk through Art Alley, ending back at the Dahl Arts Center with the potluck and Silo Session.
It will include drawing and painting in honor of Johnson, who The Dahl describes as "a big supporter of the arts, co-founder of About this Life, Inc., and a beautifully kind soul."
For more information, contact Derek Smith at derek.smith@thedahl.org or 394-4101 ex. 208.
Meet the director
Spend the evening with film director Morrisa Maltz at 7 p.m. June 4 at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish.
Maltz is directing and producing a narrative/documentary hybrid film, "The Unknown Country," about Spearfish and its residents.
June 4's event will feature a screening of Maltz's previous film, "Ingrid," and an extended trailer of "The Unknown Country." There will be a question and answer session after the screening.
The event is free, but donations are suggested.