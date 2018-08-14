South Dakota farm and ranch kid Luke Pulscher won most of his elementary school arm wrestling competitions. He also won his bouts in college bars.
In 1998, using an AOL internet search engine, the Hot Springs man stumbled upon the South Dakota arm wrestling championship in Belle Fourche, and he won that. He entered another tournament and won again. And then he entered a tourney attended by experienced, knowledgeable arm wrestlers.
“They kicked my butt,” Pulscher said. “That’s what really hooked me.”
This year, Pulscher will re-establish the South Dakota’s arm wrestling championship as part of the Central States Fair. Belle Fourche ended its state championship tournament a handful of years ago. The new tourney will draw the curious and the hopeful, but there’s likely to be a strong contingent of athletes who compete on a whole other level.
Amateurs coming to the Central States Fair can expect to learn something — or possibly get schooled.
South Dakota’s tournament will be one of 10 qualifying events this year for the Arnold Classic that will be held next spring in Columbus, Ohio. Pulscher hopes to draw 75 competitors to the fair, including veteran competitors from all surrounding states, New Mexico and Idaho. The Northern Plains is home to many strong competitors.
Still, novices are welcome, Pulscher said. It’s a friendly sport, akin to rodeo.
“Saddle bronc riders tell each other how to ride a horse. They’ll do everything to make the other guy better,” Pulscher said. “And then they do everything to beat you.”
Pro arm wrestlers will do everything to put you down, and then afterward they’ll tell you exactly what you did wrong and how to prevent it from happening again, he said.
Arm wrestling legend Leonard Harkless, head referee of the tournament “where I got whooped,” took Pulscher under his wing in 2000 and started his formal education. In 2017, Luke and his son Brent both finished 10th in their classes at the world arm wrestling championships in Finland. This October, Luke will travel with team USA to the world tournament in Turkey.
“We do a lot of exposition stuff,” Pulscher said. “I’m 5-feet-9 inches, 180 pounds, and guys who are 6-feet-2 inches, and nothing but muscle — they can’t move me off center.”
As a 20-year veteran of the sport, Pulscher said, he can sense your intentions before a match begins and run through moves to counter it.
“If I’ve never arm wrestled you before, as we’re gripping up on the table, I know what you’re thinking,” he said. “I know what you want to have happen.”
And although he knows how to counter it, execution is a different thing.
At the high-pro level, both opponents know what the other will attempt. They can see through all attempts at deception.
“Realistically, I could head screw with somebody that’s a novice,” he said, but he’d rather they would fall in love with the sport and come back. Gamesmanship does enter into long matches, however, where competitors want to keep their arms fresh for tougher opponents.
At the Central States Fair, probably 30 to 50 spectators at a time will stop by to watch competitions for 15-20 minutes before moving on to their next stop. The common observer can’t appreciate all of the subtle things going on, Pulscher said.
For the curious, however, pro participants are eager to share.
Arm wrestling isn’t mainstream in the United States. Worldwide, it’s huge, Pulscher said. Arm wrestling clubs and gyms abound in Eastern Europe and Asia. It’s a growing sport.
South Dakota’s state championship will be held under the auspices of the United States Armed Sport Association, headquartered in Billings, Mont. The organization oversees roughly 30 tournaments in the United States.
Prizes are available. For men’s pro-class right, it’s $350 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. For men’s pro left, prizes are $200, $100, $50 respectively. Fewer women compete, so prizes for ladies pro right are $100 for first and $50 for second.
“If they’ve ever wondered what it’s about, even if they’re not sure they want to enter, the pros will get on the table with them and introduce them to the sport.”
Anyone interested in learning also can reach out to Luke Pulscher on Facebook.
“There’s a lot of energy generated when two 200-pound men slam their arms together in the center of the table,” he said.
“I have friends all over the world because of it.”