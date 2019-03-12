It's not exactly riding weather yet, but that shouldn’t deter motorcycle enthusiasts from spending time among lots of bikes and fellow fans.
The 31st annual Black Hills Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet will hit the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rushmore Hall from March 16-17, with this year’s show featuring motorcycle builders, manufacturers, and vendors offering fun and entertainment for the whole family.
“It’s become a place to celebrate the art of all things motorcycles from antiques, classics, cutting-edge customs, and everything in between,” said Rob Burton, co-chairman of the organization.
Many brands of motorcycles will be on display and judged in 24 different classes, from racing bikes to minibikes and trikes. Winners of the first, second, and third places in each judged class and Best Paint will receive a plaque containing a picture of their entry. Winners of these classes will be determined by the judges. Judges are independent and are not affiliated with the Black Hills Motorcycle Show or its committee.
Awards will also be handed out for “Best of Show,” voted on by those entering bikes in the show, and “People’s Choice,” voted on by spectators of the show.
The organization picks a non-profit every year for a monetary donation. A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will go to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Black Hills.
“We like to get the kids involved. They like to see all the shiny bikes and it encourages them to become future enthusiasts. People can bring their kids and make it a family affair,” Burton said.
In addition to the bike show, there is also an annual swap meet, where vendors can set up booths of motorcycle parts, tools, and accessories.
“It’s similar to an indoor yard sale, but primarily for motorcycle enthusiasts. If you've got old parts and pieces in your garage that you want to get rid of, you can come down and we have a spot where you can sell your stuff,” Burton said.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, and free for children 12-under, if accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit blackhillsmotorcyleshow.com, email blackhillsmotorcycleshow@gmail.com, or call 605-391-7790.