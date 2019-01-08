Many of us resolve in January to achieve a goal that has previously remained out of reach. We look to a new year with hope and possibility, but statistics show less than 10 percent of us achieve our New Year’s resolutions.
Make 2019 your year by breaking the tired, annoying habits that hold you down and start thinking in new, more positive ways. Rapid City Public Library provides opportunities to make small, incremental changes allowing for a much greater chance of success.
Gain control of your life and get your financial house in order. Rick Kahler will present “Financial Sobriety Skills for a Nation Out of Control” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. Kahler will outline the symptoms that keep people trapped in financial lethargy and provide specific time-tested principles to set you on a path to financial sobriety and recovery. Kahler is recognized on a national scale for his knowledge of traditional and cutting-edge financial-planning services.
Documentary films provide compelling storytelling that engage the heart and mind allowing us to walk in another’s shoes, building a sense of shared humanity and providing a deeper understanding of ourselves. Watch “Truth to Power” during our new monthly series, Donuts & Documentaries, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. The sequel to the 2006 film “An Inconvenient Truth,” the film documents Al Gore’s progress tackling climate change, showing how a real energy revolution is within our reach.
Be inspired by marathon runner and motivational speaker Elaine Doll-Dunn during January’s Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Doll-Dunn started running at age 40, completing 125 marathons totaling 50,000 miles. She founded the Leading Ladies’ Marathon through Spearfish Canyon and earned her Ph.D. in psychology at age 65. Registration is required for lunch.
This year, let us resolve to be steadfast and determined like Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrate his life, legacy and the gifts he gave our nation and the world during our “No School Days, I Have a Dream” celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Paint a peace rock and make an origami peace sign made of doves to remind you of the importance of hope.
Stay and watch “Hairspray” from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Tracy Turnblad kicks down the barriers to racial integration on local television, all without denting her ’do. “Hairspray” is rated PG.
Finally, many of us rank the fear of public speaking higher than the fear of death. It doesn’t have to be this way. Overcome your fears by learning simple public speaking tips from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, during “The Art of Public Speaking.” Build skills at your own pace in an inclusive, supportive group taught by a member of Toastmasters International.
Tapping into the potential that we all have is within our reach. Achieve your goals and dreams in 2019. Let Rapid City Public Library get you started on a year of purpose, personal growth and positivity.