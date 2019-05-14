Each year in May, Rapid City Public Library visits our elementary and middle schools to talk with kids about the library’s summer reading initiative and the importance of reading in the summer. We love to ask children the question, “Why do you think you should read all summer long?” The responses we hear are varied, but themes range from, “to learn words, to learn bigger words and to keep our brains working.” Rapid City children get it right every year.
Reading during the summer improves language skills and ensures reading abilities do not stagnate or decline. We encourage children to read a topic they enjoy for 15 minutes per day for 25 days, tracking their progress with our fun, space-themed reading logs.
Upon completion, reading logs can be turned in at our downtown location or partner library at General Beadle Elementary. Children will receive a fun goodie bag of space activities, a set of coupons from local sponsors and a book of their choice. An additional completed 25-day reading log for a total of 50 days enters children into a drawing for bigger prizes. Every reading log completed and turned in will also give children a chance to take part in our collaborative giant paint-by-number Summer Reading Art Wall.
Motivation to read can decrease with age if attitudes toward reading do not stay positive. Our teen summer reading program keeps teens engaged by offering five different mission challenges. Book themes or places to read are suggested, like reading a book with a star on the cover or reading outside. Teens receive a mission patch for every completed mission and are entered to win awesome prize bags.
You have free articles remaining.
The more you read the more you comprehend and grow skills for life. If as an adult, your reading has been shoved to the margins, now is the time to bring it back on the page. Our Summer Reading Scratch and Space Race will take you on an out-of-this-world adventure, starting as an Earthling reader with the potential to sky rocket to Hubble reading levels, as you travel through the outer layers of our atmosphere. Be an Instant Scratch-Off prize winner and earn additional points on the leaderboard to blast you further into space.
Make space and time for reading, for yourself and with your children. Our summer reading program for all ages begins May 18. In addition to our Summer Reading Kickoff Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18, a trip to the library this summer provides the ultimate space adventure. Our Space Scavenger Hunt and Space I Spy will take you on challenging journeys throughout the library.
The best way to ensure you and your children do not become rusty readers over the summer is to pick up a book or two at Rapid City Public Library. Connect your reading to summer adventures by taking part in library events. Find something you love today and be better readers in all your tomorrows.