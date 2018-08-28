HOT SPRINGS | Artist Matthew Lanz has the highest hopes for this article.
He understands having to work hard for decades in order to become an overnight success. He’s worked hard at sculpting. He’s been on the cusp of success.
But beyond the cusps, nothing.
One of his proposals to create life-size bronze of Red Iron gained the necessary tribal votes to go forward. Years later, Lanz wonders what became of it. Was there a funding issue? Was it politics? Were there disagreements about how his art was to be displayed? Administrations change, and no explanations were forthcoming.
His model of Gov. Joe Foss for another possible sculpture drew praise like “It’s the spitting image,” Lanz says, but it drew no contract.
Lanz, the artist behind Siouxper Boy, the life-size bronze statue that greets visitors to Rapid City Regional Airport, dreams of sculpting eminent Native Americans in a historically accurate and sympathetic light. He has lived on Native American reservations around South Dakota and the Southwest for years. He has studied native history and feels a kindred spirit with Native people.
He continuously brings his ideas, models and enthusiasm to the leaders of large Rapid City companies, Custer State Park, the Michael J Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home in Hot Springs, Wind Cave National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the U.S. Forest Service, and others. He keeps bringing them.
“I feel if I could sculpt them (his works), and people would see them done, then they would say, ‘Let’s put this one here,’” he says. A park or an agency would likely dedicate a prominent 6-foot-square plot of land to display a completed sculpture and informational plaque.
“But I can’t sell it if they don’t know it’s there,” he says.
Maybe this article will sell someone. Lanz hopes.
Sculptures are an integral part of western South Dakota. Carved from mountains, dropped along the Parade of Presidents or Trail of Governors, they’re the great faces in our great places. Lanz envisions a Sentinels of the Black Hills series to join them.
He proposes starting with Nicholas Black Elk.
It’s timely, he said, because of the renaming of Harney Peak to Black Elk Peak.
Nicholas Black Elk, 1863-1950, was a medicine man and second cousin of war chief Crazy Horse. Near the end of his life, Black Elk recounted his religious vision, life events, and details of Lakota culture for John Neihardt, who published the classic Black Elk Speaks in 1932.
“Everyone can agree on Chief Black Elk,” Lanz says.
***
This story isn’t intended to promote one artist over others. It’s about one artist's struggle to make big art. It’s about breaking into that small circle of sculptors who gain repeat commissions to complete life-size bronzes.
“I’m trying to get in,” Lanz says, “and I don’t know how to get in.”
His art speaks for itself. The pictures are here. You decide.
Money also talks, and it would take $65,000 to complete a life-size bronze, not including the pedestal, lighting or extras. That’s what Lanz needs to complete what he hopes would be his breakthrough project.
He tried GoFundMe. It netted $686.
***
We commandeer an office inside the Morris Grand Gallery, a restored former opera house turned art gallery near a small waterfall that sprinkles River Street in Hot Springs.
In a western shirt with pearl snaps, a large white western hat, worn boots and graying beard, Lanz speaks with the energy of a thousand passionate ideas. Later, he unfurls a buffalo hide colorfully painted with a Lakota pictograph. He points out the historical accuracy of each feature, giving each one in its Lakota name.
Lanz grew up in Montevideo, Minn., and moved to Spearfish at age 19. He was on his way to Alaska when he met his future wife, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and he made South Dakota home.
Lanz supports himself through his art and an occasional turn at manual labor. He has worked with artist Jim Maher, he says, scaling up the art of Peggy Detmers for Kevin Costner’s “Tatanka: Story of the Bison,” located on the north side of Deadwood.
Lanz has completed and sold several smaller bronze works, but Siouxper Boy was his only big piece. That work was selected from a call to artists which drew about 70 competitors. And it was seven years ago.
Lanz is self-taught as an artist, but he doesn’t think that hurts him.
“This is something you have to work at,” he says, and he does. He has worked on maquettes for three months without pay. He has solicited monthly feedback from organizations, only to learn they had informally chosen a different artist for the project before starting the official search.
He doesn’t enter art shows, he says.
“I’m not there for the ribbons,” Lanz says. “I do it for the sake of the art and to make a living. It’s the only way I want to make a living. I’ve been at it a long time,” he says. “Always on the cusp of success.”
If he lands a large project, he’d like to involve his son Leaf in its development, teaching him the steps of making big bronze.
***
Lanz originally considered sculpting Ben Black Elk, the son of Nicholas Black Elk. Ben spent his days at Mount Rushmore in the 1950s and ‘60s, becoming known as the mountain's fifth face because he appeared dressed in traditional Sioux clothing inside so many Kodak viewfinders.
After more thought, however, Lanz says, it had to be the elder Black Hawk.
Lanz sculpts his figures in the bones, then layers muscle tissue over that to achieve the right form. His hands deftly handle a fragile, brown-wax model of Black Elk as he shows the features.
The model depicts Black Elk with a simple otter-skin cap and a few eagle feathers as he holds a pipe in prayer. The smoke is the visual symbol of the prayer going up, Lanz explains.
He wants to portray Black Elk as a humble man, Lanz says. Some guys, he adds, would depict him in elaborate full regalia. Others would show him as the stoic warrior, all seriousness. Old pictures show too many laugh lines, he says.
The completed sculpture should be displayed away from buildings, Lanz says. Otherwise, it would be like placing a coffee kiosk inside a church, he says. Perhaps Roughlock Falls in Spearfish Canyon would be a possible location, he muses.
In his mind he sees it.
If only others would see it, too.