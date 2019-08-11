“The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage” by Philip Pullman
The first book in a new trilogy set in Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” world, “La Belle Sauvage” is a prequel to the original series and tells the tale of baby Lyra and how she arrived in the care of the scholars of Jordan College. The story focuses on new characters Malcolm and Alice as they go on a journey down river in Malcolm’s boat, the La Belle Sauvage, to protect baby Lyra from dangerous pursuers. The story also hints at Dust and Lyra’s prophecy and future adventures from the original series. This new adventure completely immerses you back into Lyra’s world and is a worthy edition to the original trilogy. Any fans of “His Dark Materials” should pick this up.