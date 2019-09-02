British sports cars and members of The Austin-Healey Club of America will invade Main Street Deadwood to raise money for the Black Hills Boys & Girls Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8.
Boys & Girls Club members will sell “Buck Ballots” to the public, according to a news release from the Minnesota Austin-Healey Club, and Healey sports car owners to be cast for the Best of Show Award. The Popularity Car Show is part of the British sports car club’s annual Conclave, which is being held in Deadwood this year.
“Folks can vote using either dollar bills, or purchasing ballots for $1 each to cast in ballot boxes placed before each British sports car on Main Street,” Kim Rixen, president of the Minnesota Austin-Healey Club, said in the release. The Minnesota club is hosting the 2019 national car club event.
“We’re urging car owners and the public to vote early and often,” she said. “The fundraiser is our way of thanking Deadwood and the Black Hills area for hosting our group’s event.”
All tickets will be sold and funds controlled directly by Black Hills Boys & Girls Club members and leaders.
Rixen and more than 500 British sports car lovers are bringing 200 classic British sports cars to enjoy the Black Hills from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, and will be headquartered at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Prior to the Popularity Car Show, the sports cars will parade that morning from Deadwood’s Main Street up through downtown Lead and back.
“We hope the parade will encourage people throughout the area to join us to support this worthy cause by voting several times during the car show,” Rixen said.
Ballot boxes will be monitored by leaders and members of the Black Hills Boys & Girls Club, with ballots collected and counted by them to determine the Best of Show Award winner. All funds used for balloting will go directly to the Black Hills Boys & Girls Club. The winner will be announced during a banquet Sept. 10 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
The Austin-Healey Club of America is a national organization of 47 local and regional chapters throughout Canada and the United States. The organization and its local chapters annually host a week-long conclave for its 3,200 members at varying locations throughout North America.
The club is dedicated to upholding the sports-car traditions and preservation of sports cars, other automobiles and speed boats produced by the Donald Healey Motor Company between 1940 and 1977 in the United Kingdom.
This weeklong celebration consists of many events including: Gymkhana, Funkhana, Rally, Popular Car Show, Arts and Crafts, Ladies Tea and multiple banquets.
It starts with registration from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Deadwood Welcome Center. There will be a silent auction from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Savoy Room at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, a welcome reception from 6-10 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Mezzanine, event center and Patron Patio and another silent auction from 9-10:30 p.m. in the Savoy Room of the Holiday Inn Express.
There are full days of events on Sept. 7, 8 and 9. The final day runs from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit deadwood.com.