The Lakota Nation Invitational’s website states it plainly: “the most unique event in the world.”
Backing up that proclamation is a several-days-long event that covers the spectrum from basketball to hand games to art show, poetry slam and business-plan competitions – and many more points between those.
The 2018 edition of the LNI, which is in its 42nd year, begins with welcoming events on Dec. 11 and runs through the championship events on Dec. 15 in Rapid City.
The first full day of events, Dec. 12, opens with the basketball games. Teams participating in the basketball tournament are Red Cloud, Oelrichs, Todd County, Custer, White River, Crazy Horse, Crow Creek, Omaha Nation, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Tiospa Zina, Pine Ridge, Marty, Little Would, McLauhglin, St. Francis, and Lower Brule. The games begin at 10 a.m., with the girls’ games taking place in the Civic Center’s Barnett Arena and boys’ games being held in the Ice Arena.
Also that day, the art show starts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in LaCroix A and C and will run each day through Friday at that time. The business-plan competition taking place during the same span in room 102. The chess tourney starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 in Rushmore F, with the Teca Wacipi Okalakiciya Pow Wow running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Rushmore A and B. The Elementary and Junior-High Lakota Language Bowl begins at 9 a.m. in LaCroix Hall B.
On Dec. 13 — which has been designated the LNI’s Cancer Awareness Day — events include the start of the Knowledge Bowl team competition from 1 to 7 p.m. in LaCroix B, the 15th annual Bear Jamboree from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Poetry Slam starting at 2 p.m.
Dec. 14’s events include the archery competition starting at 9 a.m. in Rushmore North, the Hand Game Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. in Rushmore C and D, the Spelling Bee running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in LaCroix D.
Ceremonies on Dec. 14 include honoring all veterans at 5:15 p.m., the Wiping of the Tears Ceremony at 5:45 p.m., and the Grand Entry at 6 p.m.
The LNI’s final day, Dec. 15, has basketball games starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Barnett Arena, the Ice Arena and at St. Thomas More. The championship games will start at 7 p.m. The wrestling tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center, with the championships set to start at 5 p.m. in Barnett Arena. The cheerleading championship will start at 11 a.m. in Barnett Arena.
For tickets to the basketball and wrestling event, go to gotmine.com.
To get the full schedule of events, go to lakotainvitational.com.